The new Motherwell manager has reacted to the defeat vs Dundee United.

New Motherwell manager says there are second half positives to take after watching his side fall to defeat against Dundee United.

Sam Dalby’s header was enough to seal a 1-0 success for the Tangerines, who Motherwell had beaten three times in succession this campaign prior to this one. A slow start to the game had the Fir Park side on the backfoot but an improved second 45 had them pushing for a leveller.

Next up is a huge match with 11th-placed Dundee on Wednesday after their latest loss - a sixth on the bounce - left the club in ninth. Wimmer arrived earlier this week to replace Stuart Kettlewell as manager and had a few training sessions to get some early ideas across to his new set of players.

Speaking after the game, he said. Wimmer explained: “I think in the first half there were too many thoughts in the mind of the players. I think there was too much thinking and if you think too much, you get slow. It was too deep, there was no composure and possession.

“Dundee had more possession, so they got more confidence. We only had two chances, small chances on the counter-attack. We spoke about this in the half-time and spoke about this to improve. Especially to have more courage in possession to get more confidence.

“I think it was quite better in the second half. We also created good chances. In the end, in my opinion, perhaps we deserved a point in the second half. It's very difficult because I had only three sessions. We only tried to bring little things, small ideas into the team.

“I think it was better in the second half. I think there are many positive things we can work with in the second half. Not everything was perfect or good in the second half. But there were things I see from the team. We were aggressive, we had high ball wins, we had opportunities, we played forward, we played with speed. We had crosses and this is how I want to see football. We have to be relaxed and calm with the guys.

“It also needs time to get a new voice. There's another language and it also needs time to get a picture from me. But for me it was also important that I get a picture from the guys in the match.”

Attentions now turn to the midweek clash with Dundee. He added: “We now have a picture and we have to find the balance. How many new ideas we want to implement. What are the important things. Because the result is important. If we get the results, you get more confidence.

“If you get more confidence, it's easier for me to bring new ideas into the team. We have to find the right balance. We have to keep it simple. We have to work hard. We have to have the right energy. This I saw in the second half. I'm very optimistic that we can work with the second half. We will bring a similar performance on Wednesday.”