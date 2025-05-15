The Motherwell midfielder has been linked with a variety of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer says the club are preparing a plan for life without Lennon Miller.

The teenage midfielder was subbed in a 3-0 win against Kilmarnock midweek in a move his manager confirmed was so he could take the applause of supporters. It comes amid mounting rumours that the academy graduate could depart after a season where he has scooped both the PFA Scotland and SFWA Young Player of the Year awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of their final Premiership game of the season against Ross County in Dingwall, Wimmer was asked whether or not he was having to prepare for life without the teenager.

Motherwell on Lennon Miller’s future

He revealed: “Yes, absolutely. We have to prepare both situations. But I think it's more realistic that we have to prepare without Lennon instead of with Lennon. We're always sitting here and speaking about football, about tactics, about technical, about is he a six, is he an eight, is he running behind, is he running? I think there are more topics than only football and if you're 18 years old and you have so many offers, you're always in the public, invited to the national team and you stay humble like him, you stay grounded, then it's absolutely perfect and this is something that I like.

“It shows that Lennon is a great person and it also shows that he has a fantastic environment. Always the character from people is more important. He's a fantastic football player. It's clear because he shows this every day in the training and every weekend in the matches, but more important is that he's a brilliant guy. If you have the skills and this character, then you will have a great career in front of you. Hopefully he stays without injuries, he stays healthy and if he stays healthy and finds the right club who believes in him and gives him the chance to be the Lennon who he is, then I think he will have a great career.

“I'm not Lennon, I'm not in Lennon's environment, I'm not Lennon's agent, so I don't know. As I said before, I hope for Lennon that he makes the perfect next step. He and his environment will take the right decision. I wish him all the best in taking the right decision and also in his career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell contract decisions

Wimmer also stated ahead of the trip to Dingwall that the final matchday will not influence contract decisions, with out of contract players soon to be notified of what’s next. He added: “I think the last game is not really important for me to get the last impression for contract yes or contract no. I have my picture, I know my size from the squad. This is also very important.

“As I said before, now there are 34, this is too big. I want to have 20, 22 plus young guys from our own players. For me this is enough. This also influences the decisions. I know this and I will communicate this also in the next few days to the players that they have clarity and also that they can plan. Perhaps there is a guy who says he doesn't want to play for Motherwell. It could also be that he has other opportunities. But the game on Sunday is not for taking these last decisions. “