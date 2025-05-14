The Motherwell boss has reflected on a final home game of the season win against Kilmarnock.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Wimmer says Lennon Miller was taken off in Motherwell’s 3-0 win against Kilmarnock purely so he could land the gratitude of the home support.

The Fir Park boss watched as second half substitute Luke Armstrong scored twice and played a part in Callum Slattery’s effort that sealed an easy win. Kilmarnock had been playing with 10 men for most of the match after Robbie Deas was sent off in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell will end the season on Sunday away to Ross County, who are fighting to stay out of the relegation play-off spot. Miller is heavily linked with a move away from Fir Park this summer transfer window after an outstanding season which has had him win both the PFA Scotland and SFWA Young Player of the Year awards.

Michael Wimmer reaction to Motherwell win against Kilmarnock

Wimmer said he was pulled off towards the end so that fans could rise to applaud the academy graduate, potentially for the last time at Fir Park. He said: “Yes, this was only the reason why he was to get subbed, because you don't change Lennon Miller in this game. But I think he deserved the applause and I was sure he would get the applause.”

He said of the game: “Very pleased, very pleased and very happy. I'm very proud of the guys and they deserved it. And also the fans, they deserved it to make a brilliant performance in the last home game. I think the win and this high was absolutely deserved. I said we have to be patient, we need to pass quickly, to find the half-spaces, to keep the intensity high, to press high and if we find numbers up I think we get a lot of opportunities. In my opinion from outside it was only a matter of time when we scored the goal.

The Fir Park boss was also asked about the impact of Armstrong off the bench, with his future up in the air as he’s due to head back to Carlisle United who have been relegated out of the English Football League. He said: “I'm always happy if a player scores, but it was my thought at half-time to bring a second striker, to change to a 3-1-4-2 formation, to have more players in the box, to play more with the wings, to get numbers up in the wings and many crosses. It worked, it was good for the guys.”