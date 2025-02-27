Celtic and a club in Belgium are some of the latest clubs in an ever-expanding list to be linked to the Motherwell midfielder.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lennon Miller says the only thing that’s been on his mind of late is coming back from injury at Motherwell amid more speculation around his future.

The teenage midfielder was claimed to be the subject of bids from Celtic and Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the winter transfer window. He remained at Fir Park as he looked to make a comeback from an ankle injury sustained towards the back end of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seven games out, he played 90 minutes back to back in games against Ross County and Dundee United, lasting 71 in Wednesday’s vital 2-1 success vs Dundee. It was the first win of the Michael Wimmer era ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Rangers at Ibrox, for what will be Barry Ferguson’s first game as interim boss.

Miller is no stranger to speculation around his future and he addressed more of it with the Motherwell Times. He took little notice of the reports as he opened up on returning to the Fir Park fold.

Eyes on return

The Scotland youth international said: “My aim was to get back fit. That stuff takes care of itself, and I was just trying to get focused to get back on the pitch and play for Motherwell. It's obviously not nice to get injured, and for it to be longer than I first expected it to be is a tough one, but you've got to get your head down.

“You've got to work hard and come back as fit as possible, and then build up from there. Still getting there a wee bit. Obviously, I played the back-to-back 90s when I first came back, and felt fit enough, but there's still improvements there. The legs are obviously sore now, but we'll recover.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New ideas

Wimmer has come in and already a high-pressing style of play is evident in Motherwell performances against opposition from Tayside. Miller has enjoyed working with the German boss so far, adding on the win: “It's massive. We knew how big the game was, going into it it, and it's been a while since we've had that winning feeling, and it's nice. Hopefully we can kick on now for the last wee part of the season.

“He wants us high pressing, and he wants the fans to get off their seats, and as a player, it's probably how you want to play football. You want to get after teams, you want to win the ball high up, and you want to score goals. We weren’t at our best , and we take the three points and move on to Saturday.

“You're professional footballers, at the end of the day, it's your job to be fit, and you need to get after people. It's a sport, and it takes time in possession, and then how you want to deal with it out of possession. The boys have taken it on, and we're starting to get there still. There are bits we can obviously get better at, but there was signs that we were getting there.

“I've really enjoyed it. It's a wee bit different, it's not a Scottish manager, it's a different philosophy, a different style, and I've really enjoyed it. Before he got appointed, nobody had really heard of him, and he's come in, he's been really enthusiastic about training and the meetings. I think all the boys have shown out there that we work hard for him, and we've really enjoyed his first game.”