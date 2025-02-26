Michael Wimmer | Motherwell Times

The Motherwell boss was left delighted after his side won against Dundee in the Premiership.

Michael Wimmer has outlined some of the next steps his Motherwell team can take after they dug out a crucial 2-1 victory over Dundee.

The Steelmen implemented the new German manager’s high-octane style in the first half but fatigue kicked into the second 45 display. Dan Casey headed them ahead before the away side levelled, but theie Irish defender struck again near this game’s end to secure a vital three points.

It bucks a run of consecutive losses and moves the team up to eighth, just two points outside the top six. Motherwell face Rangers on Saturday before a fortnight off ahead of their return to Fir Park against St Mirren.

Wimmer said the goal now is to get pressing over 90 minutes. He said: “Absolutely it was a big win. You can see how important result it was. After the game I saw the faces of the guys and there’s laughing now and believing in the game. We played a good first half, with very high pressing, with good moments.

“Second half we dropped deeper because of a little bit of energy and also mind-set. Dundee deserved absolutely the equaliser – but our reaction after it was very good. We are really happy to get the result. The reaction, I was proud of the guys. It was perfect.

“I can imagine if you lose seven games in a row and you’ve got the equaliser, you’ve got confidence and your heads are down. But together with the stadium, together with the fans, they push us…the players now need extra support and the reaction was great.

“We had the opportunity from Moses with the header, then we get Dan’s second goal – its not normal for him, I think! In my mind we can do this over 90 minutes, but this needs also time to get that way. If we feel the energy is down then we get deeper. We need to try and be able to press for 90 minutes.”

Wimmer also paid thanks to the fans for a warm welcome on his home debut. He said: “The fans were great, as they were last Saturday. I also saw a German flag while I’m told the fans called my name. We stayed positive and with confidence. Our heads were up . It was a big win for the fans and thank you very much to them all.”