Motherwell had a man sent off in controversial circumstances during defeat to Kilmarnock.

Lennon Miller says consistency is all players are after following another refereeing error hit Motherwell in the top six race.

Goals from Fraser Murray and Joe Wright were enough for Kilmarnock to comfortably get past a 10-man Motherwell side 2-0 at the weekend, leaving Michael Wimmer’s side in eighth spot via goal difference. It was a disappointing result for Motherwell as defeats to Aberdeen and Kilmarnock now puts them in a tough position if they want to get into the top six before the split, with a decider against Hearts next up. They are a point behind Neil Critchley’s team.

Miller told the Motherwell Times: “It’s not the result we wanted. We came to win the game and we never. Look, we know it’s never going to be pretty (at Kilmarnock), but we got bullied but then we have quality out there and I don’t think we have shown it.”

Refereeing consistency

A key moment of the match was when defended Kofi Balmer saw red for a challenge on Murray after the follow-through connected with the Kilmarnock player. A controversial decision which has been appealed by Motherwell successfully with Balmer in contention to face the Jambos.

All players want is a level of consistency being applied after Pape Habib Gueye was not sent off for Aberdeen after a challenge on Motherwell’s Andy Halliday, which the SFA’s KMI panel viewed as a unanimous red card. Miller said on the Balmer incident. “At the time I thought he had gone to clear the ball.

“I know he has caught him with his studs, but I don’t know where he can go, I don’t know where he can put his foot but listen it ultimately changed the game and the one last week we didn’t get. It would be nice to get a little bit of consistency, but realistically we were not good enough.”

Motherwell played out Saturday’s encounter with 10 men for more than 60 minutes. During the match, Motherwell registered one shot on target as the Steelmen struggled to adapt to life with a player less. With Hearts losing out to Dundee United, Motherwell still have a chance at top six if they get victory over the Jambos and St Mirren fail to beat Ross County.

Miller added. “It was tough, playing with 10 men. I thought we were okay defensively, the second goal coming from a set-piece is something we need to look at but ultimately, I don’t think they had too many clear-cut chances, maybe one or two, but I thought we limited them. We know we still have a chance albeit a slight one at that, but until we can’t get top six we will still be pushing for it.”