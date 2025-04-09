Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motherwell have stated there have been eight different occasions this season where they have been impacted wrongly by a refereeing or VAR decision.

Kofi Balmer’s red card is the latest to have the Fir Park club, who lost 2-0 to Kilmarnock at the weekend, playing a large chunk of that game with 10 men after the Northern Irishman’s dismissal. He was sent off for making contact with Fraser Murray while making a clearance and while referee Matthew MacDermid did not intervene, VAR official Andrew Dallas called him over for a second look with red then brandished.

The red was overturned after appeal and the SFA have stated it shouldn’t even have been a booking. Now Motherwell have aired their refereeing and VAR worries ahead of a crucial clash against Hearts, where they must win to give themselves a chance of making the top six on the final day of the Premiership season pre-split.

Motherwell concerns

A club statement reads: “We can confirm that Kofi Balmer’s red card has been rescinded, and the defender is available to face Hearts on Saturday. The club are delighted that the correct decision has eventually been reached. However, this doesn’t get away from the fact Motherwell played with ten men for over 75 minutes in an important fixture just prior to the split.

“This is the second time this season the club has had to go through the time, effort and expenditure to appeal a red card decision. We have concerns that VAR felt that this was an obvious refereeing error in the first place. Again, the on-field review has come out with the wrong outcome. We spend a significant six-figure sum each season towards the running costs of VAR at the stadium. There have been eight instances so far this season where Motherwell have been directly impacted by what has subsequently been deemed an incorrect referee or VAR decision.

“This was as recent as last week when a tackle on Andy Halliday went unpunished, and the SFA’s KMI panel viewed it as a unanimous red card. These continued errors throughout the season, for all clubs, will have a direct impact on where teams will finish in the final standings, which obviously determines finances for each club. We hope that with the financial commitment put on the club to use VAR, combined with the frustration our fans get from the game due to the intervention from VAR, we see significant improvement in its implementation going forward.”