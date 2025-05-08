Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Motherwell manager has been talking about plans heading into next season.

Michael Wimmer says reducing the Motherwell squad size will be on his agenda heading into the summer.

The Fir Park side have secured their Premiership status for next season and have three games remaining this term. Their final week of matches begins at Hearts on Saturday before a home game with Kilmarnock and trip to Ross County on matchday 38, with planning already underway for the 25/26 season.

Wimmer already has several players under contract but with a squad size of 34 - not including the likes of injured striker Filip Stuparevic and youth players out on loan - plenty will exit come the summer. Not all of them will be replaced, as the Motherwell manager admits the playing squad needs to come down.

Fir Park playing squad aim

He said: “I don't want to say how big is the squad or how many players, but this squad is too big and we have to reduce it. But I think the work behind the scenes is very good at the moment and we are making a decision.”

Having been in Scottish football since February, the former Austria Wien boss now feels he has a better picture of the landscape he’s working in. Wimmer added: “I think it was a very tough time for me as a manager to come in, to have this big squad with 34 players I think, and also the connection between fans. Not to have much information about the league.

“You watched the league on TV, of course, but to live it in the game on a Saturday, it's another picture. Now for me, it's more clear what we need, what fans expect, expectations from the fans. I think now I'm better prepared for the next season.”

Motherwell injury update

The likes of Paul McGinn and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos are back in training after long-term injuries. With so little time left in the season, however, Wimmer will not be pushing them back unless the circumstances are correct. Wimmer said: “We won’t make decisions that make no sense. So to push a player inside a game with the danger of a new injury makes no sense for me. I think especially with Paul, I have saw many matches, I have had many chats with him. I know what he is for a player, what I can expect from him, so I don't need to bring him on the pitch.

“AP is the same, but both guys have so much experience and know their body, so if they say to me, ‘I'm there, I'm ready for playing’, then I will say no! Then it's up to them, but there is no danger. If there is danger, then no, it makes no sense.”

There will also be a chance for those with limited minutes so far to impress. He added: “The players are working so hard in the training. I didn't see in the last two trainings that someone is there and saying for me, the season is over. It's important for me to have a picture also to make the final decisions also about the recruitment. We have many players there and, so, we'll see.

“I think it's always important that it's no gift. You have to deserve it because I have to say to another player, you're out now and you should play. I have to explain my decisions and if someone deserves it or not, why should he play? But as I said before, the guys are working so hard. In this squad at the moment, there's no one I can say doesn't deserve it. So I'm fine and they deserve the chance, so they will get the chance but also no pressure to say, now I have to play and if I don't play good.... no, I only want to see how they are moving on the pitch, how they deals with the position I want to see. This is for me important and then we will see what the result is.”