Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Leicester City academy graduate shone at the weekend as Motherwell’s top talent provides a transfer verdict.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tawanda Maswanhise admits the onus is on him to improve and adapt quickly to Michael Wimmer’s Motherwell style.

The Zimbabwean international has impressed at Fir Park since arriving from Leicester City but has started just two games under the German manager so far. He made a telling impact off the bench against Dundee and scored a winning header at Dens Park to secure Premiership safety for the Fir Park side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wimmer said after the game that the penny had ‘dropped’ for Maswanhise in terms of what he wants from him. The attacker says he’s keen to show the manager what he’s all about, as hopes for a settled summer within the squad reside.

Tawanda Maswanhise on Motherwell impact

He said: "The season started off really high. Then the new manager came in and you've got to adapt quickly with the new system. It's been good. I need to learn his way of playing. It's been a bit of a change. He’s not been much different. It's just the way we want to defend or attack. I've just got to change it up in my play. Just the basics really. I haven't looked at the squad too much but our squad is very big so I think players will be coming in and out. Hopefully there's not much change and we can focus on the same team for next season.”

It was a full circle moment for Maswanhise, with his first Motherwell goal coming across the street at Tannadice in October’s win over Dundee United. He added: “I just love scoring goals in Dundee! Hopefully I can score more goals and upset them more. Hopefully next time I'll score more than one and show my stuff more. Throughout the game it's a bit like moans and groans and stuff. When that goal went in, a lot of the weight came off our shoulders. I just want to calm down the Dundee fans. In terms of importance, it's probably my biggest goal for this club. I'm glad I've got a winning goal for us.”

Lennon Miller wins PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year

Meanwhile, teammate Lennon Miller has been crowned the top youngster in Scotland this season. The key midfielder has become Fir Park’s star since James McFadden to scoop the Young Player of the Year gong at PFA Scotland’s annual awards night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is interest in his services over a summer move but he said on Sky Sports: “I don’t look at the stuff, it doesn’t affect me. I keep it to one side. We have three games with Motherwell. We have secured safety which is a bonus so we look to these three games to get as many points as we can, and go from there. It’s hard to put into words. It’s a proud moment. That’s the extra special bit, it’s players you are playing against every week who’s voting for you.”