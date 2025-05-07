Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Birmingham City and Oxford United player signed a one year deal last summer.

Motherwell left-back Steve Seddon is open to staying at Fir Park beyond the summer as he opens up on his injury comeback.

The left-back returned to action in a vital win against Dundee last Saturday, as Michael Wimmer’s side secured Premiership safety. There are three games to go before the end of the season and while the boss in ML1 does have a core of a squad under contract heading into the 25/26 season, several stars will see their loans expire or current terms end.

Seddon penned a one-year deal last summer after leaving Oxford United and while restricted to 14 appearances, he has impressed when in claret and amber. Speaking after the game at Dundee, the full-back told the Motherwell Times that the main priority has to be on getting back playing before looking at what happens going forward.

Motherwell player on contract talks

He said: “I'm one of them. The first goal was make sure we're safe. I think it would be silly of me and the club, especially with my injury. I was out for a period injured. It's not in my best interest to talk about contracts. It's in my best interest to get back playing, hopefully get more minutes, play the last three games and then see where we're at.

“I tell all the boys how much I've loved it up here and I probably didn't expect to like it as much, but I've really enjoyed it. I love living in Glasgow and stuff and going into the club every day has been enjoyable. Throughout my whole career, I've never shied away from moving different places, trying different things. I'm open to anything. Being at Motherwell and I've loved it so much, of course I'm open to that.”

On working with Wimmer, Seddon added: “Really good. He shows what he wants and he drives you and he drives you every day. There's a good atmosphere at the gaff. And like I said, it's a good place to be in. The gaffer has been good, he's been first class with all the boys.”

Injury journey at Motherwell

After feeling like he was playing with something, he was forced off in December’s draw with Kilmarnock, and it has ended up ruling him out for almost all of the second half of this season. Seddon didn’t expect what turned out to be an Achilles injury to be as long as it was but he’s paid thanks to the physios who helped him through a lengthy absence.

He said: “It's just good to get back out there. It's good to be back on the pitch, back with the boys and to get the win in the end is really good. It makes it all worthwhile. I sort of went on left midfield, I was quite excited for it! Then Johnny Koutroumbis got sent off, and then I was into left side centre half. You don't want anything more than to be out on the pitch. It's been frustrating, it's been really frustrating. The physios and that all looked after me.

“I was playing with something. I think I could feel something I was playing with and it just felt like it wasn't right. Obviously I went off at Kilmarnock and the club sent me for some specialists. Then we found out what the issue was, which was a bit of a blow. It meant the extended period of time. It's good to be back and they've managed me to get back. I've been back training for a while, so it's good to finally get on the pitch.”