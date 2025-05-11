The Motherwell boss has reacted to defeat against Hearts on Saturday.

Michael Wimmer insists he won’t draw up Motherwell conclusions off one game after the club lost 3-0 at Hearts on Saturday.

The Fir Park side secured safety last time out against Dundee but were undone against the Jambos. Lawrence Shankland put the Tynecastle hosts one up before two goals in as many minutes by the striker and Alan Forrest sealed a comfortable home win. Motherwell will end the season at Fir Park versus Kilmarnock and then away at Ross County.

With some players’ future up in the air, Wimmer is assessing what he needs ahead of next term in the Premiership. There won’t be any decisions made off the back of any one game.

Michael Wimmer on Motherwell player futures

He said: “These games can happen. It was unlucky, the first goal was unlucky, then the decision from VAR was perhaps unlucky, and then after 2-0 it was difficult to play the way. So no excuses, it was today not good enough. We were not good enough, especially in both boxes, but to make decisions on players depends on one game. I think it's not fair.

“It was a disappointing result. But this happens in football, I think, if you see the stats, and also if you see the stats generally, then it was four shots for Hearts, or five shots, and they made three goals, and we also had our shots and we didn't score. So it was not good enough in both boxes. The goals we conceded were too easy, and we didn't score, so we lost this game.

“I said it before, the players who deserved it can get the minutes or I bring them on the pitch, but I don't make gifts. The players all deserve it to play because they are training hard and they played well today. It was not a good result, but I think it happens in football. The last 3 games we had 7 points, so we were the best. Now we are lost against for me, in my opinion, a brilliant team. For me it's hard against a brilliant team and this could happen. Now I expect from my team that we stay focused for the game on Wednesday. It's our last home game so we have the responsibility to show our performance especially for the fans. But I'm looking forward to it and I'm not scared that we don't bring the energy on Wednesday on the pitch.”

VAR verdict

Motherwell were denied a first half leveller when Dan Casey was deemed to have been obstructing Ryan Fulton’s line of vision when Callum Slattery struck low into the bottom corner, VAR ruling it out after a lengthy check. Wimmer added: “I heard offside, but I didn't see it on television. We talk each weekend about the referees, about the VAR, so I don't really want to talk about this.

“My only thing is what I always say, and I say this also in Austria and Germany, if the VAR says something then in my opinion it should be a clear mistake. If then the VAR takes 5 minutes and the referee takes 5 minutes again on the monitor, then for me it could not be a clear decision. So this is the only thing I want to say. So please let the referee take responsibility and say goal or not goal and you should be brave enough. Each guy makes mistakes and no worries, then it was a mistake but if you need 10 minutes to take a decision I think it's a long time.”