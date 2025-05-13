The Motherwell manager has been speaking ahead of the game against Kilmarnock

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Wimmer says he’s had to make some tough decisions on his style and leadership in the early stages of his Motherwell era.

The Fir Park boss has two Premiership games left before attentions can fully turn to the summer. First up it’s Kilmarnock at home before a final day of the season trip to Ross County, with safety already secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having arrived from Austria Wien with ambitions to implement his style of high intensity attacking football, Wimmer admits some sacrifices have been made since taking the job in February. Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Hearts has been described as a setback but he still sees improvement despite some decisions he’s had to take.

Michael Wimmer on Motherwell improvement

He said ahead of the Killie game in an interview with in house media: “There are many improvements, but there are also things we have to develop more, we have to improve more. As I said, I have made many compromises, it's normally not my style to make so many compromises, especially in leadership and especially in the playing style.

“It was also necessary to reach the aim, to secure the status in the league as soon as possible, but now I want to see the improvements and not like Saturday to see a step backwards, and yes, because it's always important to bring new things to develop, to develop, to improve and not to start new.”

Ending Motherwell’s season strongly

In the short term of this week, the goal is on ending the season in a positive manner. Wimmer added: “I think you have always pressure if you go into a match, but it's a positive pressure. We have not the pressure from relegations, we have the pressure to finish the season as positive as possible, and as I say so often, each player and each manager has to be the aim or the ambitious to win each game. This is the last home game, we are also responsible for the fans, to give everything, and this is what I am responsible for, and hopefully I bring this player on the pitch who wants to do this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was something I don't really see in my game (vs Hearts), because there were easy mistakes, especially in defending, and this is something I don't like. The key message is it’s our last home game. It's important for the fans, but it's also important for the club to finish the season as good as possible. It's also important for me because I want to see improvements and not to see steps back, and in terms of especially out of possession, especially in defending the last third, our last third, it was not good and I want to see that we do it better tomorrow.”