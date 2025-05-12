Motherwell futures are up for debate heading into the final week of the Premiership season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pair of Motherwell players have addressed their futures heading into the final week of the season.

Dan Casey and Dominic Thompson have both been regulars under Michael Wimmer, who’s side lost 3-0 at Hearts on Saturday. Safety is already secured in the Premiership with two more games to go against Kilmarnock and Ross County before the campaign comes to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casey has been at Fir Park since 2023 and has played 84 times. Thompson meanwhile joined on a deal until the end of the season in the winter transfer window after finding minutes limited with Blackpool.

Motherwell star’s contract status

Speaking to the Motherwell Times at Tynecastle, Thompson said of his future: “I'm out of contract so it's just talking with my team and seeing what the solution is. I have a positive outlook on the league now. It's always a bit different when you haven't played here. It's a bit, not daunting, but you never really know what it's going to be like. But as I say, I've enjoyed my time here. I've enjoyed being at Motherwell for the last few months and we'll just see what the future holds.

“It's not too much different to England. So for me, I'm used to travelling. It's not been too much of a transition. I feel like the team that we've got here are a great group of boys as well so it's been easy to settle in.

“I've been fortunate to have been favoured and to have the manager’s trust. It's been good to get a run of games and especially now in the last few games I've seen my progression go in an upward trajectory. So I've started to contribute with a couple of assists recently and those are the things I'm looking for as well as solid defence. So yeah, I've enjoyed it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Casey addresses Motherwell contract

In a similar position Casey said on his future that “I'm just focused on the next two games and then we will see what happens." He admits the loss at Hearts makes a goal of finishing seventh more tricky, adding: "It's probably not good enough for us in that respect. We need to show a reaction. But with the heat, we weren't good enough. We have done our job to an extent, but we also have goals to be top of the bottom six.

"This defeat has rocked our chances, so we need to get back on it and finish strong in the final two games. That has been our problem this season. We go on runs and then they stop. Our lack of consistency probably cost us top six. The support has been great. Even when we were struggling they came out in numbers. It's not fair on them, but we have two games left."