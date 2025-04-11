Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He is one of the club’s longest serving players but is out of contract at Fir Park in the summer.

One out of contract Motherwell star says he’d be open to the idea of extending his stay at Fir Park.

Dan Casey originally signed a short term contract with the Premiership side in early 2022 and has been in ML1 ever since. He is now one of the longest serving players in the Motherwell dressing room, playing 80 times since arriving after time in the USA with Sacramento Republic.

There are several players coming to the end of their stays at the club this summer if fresh terms can’t be agreed. Ahead of a key top six battle with Hearts in which Michael Wimmer’s side must win and hope St Mirren drop points against Ross County to make it, Casey says it’s been a season of change but he’d be keen to see what happens next.

Motherwell star open to extended stay

When asked if he’d like to stay at Motherwell, Casey said: “I've loved it here. I've really enjoyed my time here. I think I've done well here and the club's been very good to me as well. So yeah, I would be. It's been parked for now to be honest. I'm fully focused on this this weekend. I've chatted to manager. I'm enjoy enjoying working here, but I'm not going to get involved in that because I'm a firm believer that if you get focused on things in the future, you can't really concentrate in the present. So just one game at a time now and then we'll see what happens.

“It's just been a lot of a lot of change. I think we've used a lot of players and the squad been very big. A lot of good moments and so not so much but overall the season, I've enjoyed it. I will enjoy it more if we get top six but there is still a lot to play for, even if we don't get to the top six it's still five games, so we need to finish off the season as strong as we can. And I think we'll see what happens. Obviously personally and as a team at the end of the season."

Top half importance

Casey knows how key a top six berth would be for Motherwell, who want to avoid being sucked into a relegation play-off battle at the other end of the table if they miss out on the top half. The Irishman added: “If you look at the table is, obviously, you don't want to get caught up too far ahead, but if things don't go this way and results go well elsewhere for other teams, we're right in amongst it.

“So we know that, as I said before, if we don't win there is still a lot to play and we need to sort of be on our toes, because if we go off the boil for the next few games, we could be caught in a very tough place. So yeah, just hopefully you get a result this weekend, and go from there.

“It’s a funny one because we were sort of in the same situation looking at result of elsewhere last season. It didn't go for us last year, so I think, for the lads that are here, it obviously hurt you a bit, but it's different teams involved, so it's going be hard again. I think we just want to be going in after hopefully getting results and looking at our phones and the results have gone the right way. I'm sure we'll be told by the fans in the ground."