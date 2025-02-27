Next up for Motherwell is a trip to face Rangers at Ibrox in the Premiership.

Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer wants to see his side work smart and be brave at Ibrox on Saturday against Rangers.

The Steelmen’s spirits are raised after beating Dundee 2-1 on Wednesday night. Dan Casey’s double secured a first win for Wimmer since becoming manager and moved them to within a game of the top six ahead of taking on Rangers, for what will be Barry Ferguson’s first game at Ibrox as interim gaffer.

A style of high-intensity pressing is implemented by the German’s team and he says he wants his side to show what they are made of in a game they will be underdogs.

Wimmer wants bravery and guile

He said: “I think it's a big challenge on Saturday. But I like it, to compete with the best teams, it makes us better. And I like this challenge. It's not easy, but it's easier to drive to Ibrox with a win after Wednesday. But it's a great team, they're in the last 16 from the Europa League. It says everything. We will perform there, we will bring our performance.

“I think there are many minutes we have to suffer. But this is football, it's always against a great team. But I think if we are good out of possession, perhaps we can win the ball. We have ball wins and then we have good counter-attacks. I also want to see that my team is brave. That my team is also brave in possession.

“That they also have the courage to have possession. Because if you never have the ball, it's not fun and it's too much suffering. So we also try to be good in possession. I want to see that we bring the self-confidence that we got Wednesday.

“I have to feel the energy in the dressing room. I have to feel the power from the players. I think Wednesday, it was very, very hard. It cost a lot of energy. So we will see what it’s like on Friday in the training. And then we will find the best set-up for Saturday.”

Ferguson factor

With interim boss Ferguson having just one game so far, a 4-2 win away at Kilmarnock, Wimmer admits it makes it more challenging to make Motherwell plans for what they could face. He added: “The job currently is difficult because the league is new. The situation now with Rangers makes it more difficult. It's clear, but they have the game from Wednesday.

“We also want to concentrate on our own performance. Because there were also many things we wanted to improve. If we improve this, it will help us on Saturday against the Rangers. But yes, of course it makes them a lot more difficult.

“I'm really looking forward to this game. Because I hear so many things about this stadium. From Celtic and also from the Rangers. So I'm really looking forward to being there. Our atmosphere on Wednesdat was also great. I hope we have many supporters also there. Then we will enjoy the atmosphere. But we are not there to say hello and to enjoy this. We want to perform and we want to bring our best performance on the pitch, whatever the result should be in the end.”