Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Stuart Kettlewell has responded to booing from a section of Motherwell’s support after early Scottish Cup exit to St Johnstone.

The Fir Park side were backed by a large travelling contingent but the performance proved disappointing, with the first half poor and the second half showing little quality despite an upping of the tempo. A Makenzie Kirk goal in the opening 10 minutes was enough to seal a fourth round exit, after being eliminated by Morton and Raith Rovers in recent seasons.

Kettlewell’s side had one shot on target in the game, returning to Premiership action next weekend against the same opposition. Motherwell fans showed their frustration at the break and at full-time with booing, and speaking post-match, Kettlewell said the only way to avoid it is by putting out results on the park. He said: “The only way to control it is win and get into the next round of the cup. I think back to Aberdeen just a few weeks ago and we still get a negative reaction at times with scenarios of the game when you find yourself 2-0 up. That's Scottish football, that's football in general.

“I’ve just said to the players - and I want to be clear about this - what’s went before, what you’ve done before and where you sit in the league doesn’t matter. It’s down to what you do today. Making excuses about us having nine players out that you’d make a case for them playing, none of that matters. It’s just excuses. How the supporters react is going to be down to the score, sometimes the performance. That’s ultimately how it goes as a footballer. You either suck that up and you realise that’s what it is and you react positively or you disappear into your shell.

“That’s not going to work out well for anyone. We are 16 points clear of St Johnstone but it didn’t look like that on the face of the performance. There’s more scrutiny, more people wanting a voice, more people wanting to tell you what you’re doing right and more so what you’re doing wrong.”

He added on the game: “It's miles from where we need to be, in the first half in particular. Thought our reactions were horrendous to every situation, whether it be us in possession or us out of possession. I know I work with an honest group of players, but at times for me those instincts and reactions can make your body language look poor, which I'm mad on. We didn't carry any threat whatsoever.

“The players gave a reaction in the second half, still not with enough quality. We had the running of the game, we had possession of the ball, we had territorial advantage. I didn't feel we'd done anywhere near enough with it to carve out opportunities and to start to grow in belief. As I say, that possession element, that territorial advantage, it doesn't get you into the next round of the cup. You need to show more in terms of how you start a game of football. You need to show more when you find yourself in the thick of the battle and you're up against it because of how you started the game. Unfortunately for us, it certainly wasn't good enough.”

Slow starts have crept into Motherwell’s recent matches in 2025. For the fast beginnings against the likes of Dundee United, Aberdeen and Rangers, there have been below par first 45’s against Hearts, Hibs and in this match. Motherwell face St Johnstone in the Premiership next week.

Kettlewell added: “We try and make sure that the players warm up properly. We try and make sure that we do our preparation and work through the week. Areas where we can try and exploit with the ball to try and put the opposition on the back foot. But you have to execute that, that's just words, that's just all talking. But that's how you do it, you affect it on the pitch by doing your job, by doing the things that have put us in a reasonable position in the league.

“Which have taken us to the dying embers of the other cup competition. But if you don't do that against anybody, and I include us playing against lower league opposition, playing against Championship sides, League One sides. If you don't do that against anybody you're going to find the going tough. And that's exactly how it was for us.”