The midfielder grabbed a vital winner | SNS Group

Motherwell left it late but that mattered not as they booked a last four spot.

Motherwell are trough to the semi-final stage of the Premier Sports Cup after a dramatic 2-1 win against Dundee United.

Zach Robinson netted his first in claret and amber on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts ahead at half-time. Lennon Miller then had an effort cleared off the line as Stuart Kettlewell’s side looked to pick their moments for a second goal.

Sam Dalby missed a huge chance for United to get one back before former Motherwell striker Louis Moult rattled a sensational strike into the top corner. There would be late drama yet, as Moses Ebiye was fouled in the box in second half stoppage time, and Miller stepped up to slot it into the corner.

They are the first team through to the last four taking place on November 2nd/3rd. Next up for Motherwell is a home clash with St Mirren in the Premiership.

With over 8,000 fans in situ, and a mass leaflet campaign looking to bulk up attendance numbers plus atmosphere, Fir Park was a cauldron of atmosphere as the teams came out the tunnel. But the opening 30 minutes did little in the way of adding to it.

Both teams showed plenty endeavour as long balls into the night sky became a frequent theme. Zach Robinson’s speculative effort straight at Jack Walton was as good as anyone got to scoring in the first third of the game.

It was United though who looked the most dangerous even with chances at a premium, Kristijan Trapanovski looking particularly lively. If you’re picking your time to score a first Motherwell goal, this was certainly a good one. The Steelmen broke off the right in second half stoppage time, Miller’s shot finding its way to Robinson, who smashed it high into the net for the first time since swapping AFC Wimbledon for Motherwell via Dundee.

Stephen O’Donnell’s early injury in the second half was a blow to the hosts. The sight of club hero Louis Moult - seven years on from his famous quarter-final double against Aberdeen - coming on for the visitors was an uneasy sight for the home punters who had a trip to Hampden on cup business for the first time in seven years close at hand.

Miller then had a shot cleared off the line as a crucial second evaded Motherwell by a matter of inches. Again it became a match of hammer and tongs with David Babunski perhaps wishing he had a header that was afforded to him in the Motherwell box back, left alone in the area but only able to header wide.

One left with major head in hands was Dalby. Moult slipped him through with a brilliant curled ball but he could only his effort straight at Oxborough’s legs, although it was an agonising wait for everyone to see if it’d loop under or over the bar, this ball opting for the latter. Moult didn’t celebrate but the packed away end certainly did as he looked to have sent this game to extra-time with a raker of a high drive.

Miller wasn’t happy for that to be the ending to this tale. Some good work from Moses Ebiye had him fouled in the box and the teenage academy graduate stepped up as the calmest man in the stadium to find the bottom corner. The first weekend is now pencilled in the diary as the club get ready for another semi-final. Here are three things we learned.

Momentum boost

There’s few better momentum lifters than a cup quarter-final win at home. Kettlewell’s team have started the league season in good fashion and now will have fans more behind them than they already were with the prospect of Hampden on the horizon. If they can use this as a platform for a good league run, it bodes well for the rest of the season.

Robinson off the mark

A huge confidence booster for Robinson right at the end of the first half. He’s not had much luck in the way of goals since coming into the club but his hold-up play and endeavours has been in the main good. He walloped his effort into the top corner and Kettlewell will hope that’s the start of a possible scoring streak.

Community spirit

A hefty amount of the early summer at Motherwell was spent discussing whether or not to endorse possibly investment from the US. That eventually succumbed under fan adversity and the majority shareholder, The Well Society, vowed to take fan ownership into a new chapter. Largely through a mass leaflet campaign, the newly-elected board and volunteers drummed up plenty of interest and played a key role in the atmosphere in the stadium. Their efforts in part made the occasion what it was.