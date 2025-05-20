The midfielder has spent the second half of this season on loan at Motherwell from Coventry City.

Kai Andrews has thanked Motherwell for giving him his best football memory after spending the second half of the season on loan from Coventry City.

The midfielder came off the bench and shone brightly in the final game of the season against Ross County. He hit the post in a 1-1 Premiership draw with Ross County and added fresh energy into the midfield, his 12th appearance for Motherwell and now the teenager heads back to his parent club.

Andrews has impressed in matches like a 2-1 away win at Rangers under Michael Wimmer but was restricted to substitute cameos in the post split fixtures. He has also been called into the senior Wales camp during his time at Motherwell and the Coventry City loanee says he’s learned plenty from being in ML1, which has spawned his best footballing moment yet at Ibrox.

Coventry City loanee on Motherwell loan spell

Andrews commented: “When the gaffer first came in, I wasn't starting, but then he gave me my opportunity and probably my biggest and best memory that I've had in professional football, never mind here, is the Rangers game. He gave me that opportunity, so I'm so thankful for that. It's definitely been hard being out of the team, getting inconsistent minutes, but then at the same time, as a young player, you just learn so much just being around it.

“I came out here to get as much minutes as I could and I feel like I've got a good amount under my belt, so I've enjoyed it. It's a lot different because, obviously, back at Coventry, I was training and I was around the first team, but I wasn't fully involved with game time. Obviously, I made a few appearances here and there, but you learn much more when it's more consistent. I'm always expecting to come on. I'm expecting myself to get an opportunity every time there's a matchday, and so I've learned so much.”

What parent club have said about Motherwell loan

Coventry have been giving Andrews feedback on his time at Motherwell, with that Rangers win referenced as a major plus point. The midfielder added: “I've got some really good feedback from the staff back at Coventry. They're really impressed and proud of some of the things I've achieved along the way and while I've been at the club.

“My first international call-up performing and getting a win at Rangers, some big experiences that I've been congratulated on. The feedback I've got from that has been good. For my first loan, having the opportunity to start and play 90 minutes there on such a big occasion in front of 50,000 fans and then also to go and get the three points, I mean, it was excellent. Especially with the away fans, they were top on that day and they were at the weekend as well. It will definitely stick with me along my career.”