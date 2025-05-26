The latest headlines when it comes to Motherwell as a next manager hunt begins.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s set to be a busy few weeks in and around Motherwell after the shock news of manager Michael Wimmer’s exit.

The German has returned home to join third tier side SSV Jahn Regensburg amid a difficult family situation, just three months into his Fir Park reign. It’s left chiefs unexpectedly looking for a new boss in the close season after they finished eighth in the 24/25 Premiership campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A retained list is yet to be released by the club as some player futures remain unclear amid the managerial uncertainty. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to the Fir Park club.

Motherwell fans to be consulted by VAR

The club’s fan owners, the Well Society, have launched a consultation with members as they look for opinions on how the technology has impacted the matchday experience. Concerns have been raised by punters across the country over how the tech has impacted football in the Premiership since being introduced in October 2022.

A Well Society statement read: “Over recent months, concerns have been growing among fans, players and staff across the country regarding the impact VAR is having on the rhythm of matches, the atmosphere in stadiums and trust in refereeing decisions. “In addition to these concerns, it is important to note that VAR currently costs each club a six-figure sum every season. A significant outlay that further underlines the need for a proper debate about its future. In light of this, the Well Society has committed to starting a process of listening and engaging with our members and the wider Motherwell support. Our aim is to gain a clearer understanding of supporters’ views on VAR and to consider whether the Society should take a position in favour of change or call for its removal from Scottish football altogether.”

Well Society chair Philip Speedie added: “We are now more than two-and-a-half years into the VAR experiment in Scottish football and feel it is crucial to consult supporters on how the use of the technology has affected their enjoyment of football and matchday experience. Managers have regularly aired their feelings on VAR and we now also hear from the referees department each month on how it is being implemented. Supporters deserve the chance to have their views taken into account too. Motherwell fans have committed well over £2million so far to own their club and this survey will give our members the opportunity to influence how our game is run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Kettlewell named Kilmarnock manager

Former Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has been hired as Kilmarnock boss on a two-year deal. He takes with him former Fir Park assistant Stephen Frail, who was the interim manager before Wimmer’s arrival. A Killie statement from their board of directors reads: “The club conducted a thorough recruitment process, where we were looking for a candidate who has a track record in recruiting and developing players, including young talent and has a strong understanding of Scottish football. We identified Stuart as the best candidate to lead Kilmarnock into an exciting new chapter. Stuart’s experiences, paired with the above, fits our vision and desires for the future of Kilmarnock.”

Luke Armstrong future latest

The Carlisle United striker spent the second half of the season on loan at Fir Park, scoring four times. He has admitted he would be open to the possibility of returning to Motherwell, with his parent club now relegated to the National League. Boss Mark Hughes insists he wants to keep him and wouldn’t have sanctioned the Motherwell loan had he been in charge at the time.

He told News and Star: “It's in our own hands, really, because he's contracted, that he comes back and he's a big player for us next year. He's a player I’ve admired from afar for quite some time. I've tried to buy him in the past, so that shows that I rate him. I think at National League level he's been there, he's prospered there, so I think having him back at the club would be a good thing. “That was one of the decisions at the time...I thought it didn't make too much sense. I didn't really know the background. Until I speak to Luke I don't really know the circumstances to any great extent why he was allowed to leave. But he wouldn't have been allowed to do that on my watch, let’s put it that way.”