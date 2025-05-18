Here’s how we rated the Motherwell players as Michael Wimmer handed chances to fringe stars on loan from likes of Brentford, Man City and more

Motherwell drew 1-1 on the final day of the Premiership season away at Ross County.

Ronan Hale put the Staggies ahead in the first half as Michael Wimmer made several changes to his team. Tom Sparrow thought he had levelled in the second 45 but his strike was ruled out for an offside, before Moses Ebiye netted a late leveller, then narrowly missing a chance to win it. The result ensures Motherwell finish this season eighth.

Ellery Balcombe was introduced between the sticks as part of the loan agreement between the club and Brentford, with Manchester City loanee Will Dickson also a surprise inclusion the XI alongside Davor, with youngsters Scott Williamson and Campbell Forrest introduced on the bench with chances to debut. Regulars of late like Dan Casey and Tony Watt weren’t even in the squad.

With contract decisions not influenced by this game and playing for seventh left as the only prize, Motherwell did not have as much to play for as their Highland hosts, who had to win to have any chance of escaping dreaded relegation play-off games against Livingston. Perhaps with those circumstances it was of little surprise they came out more aggressive and Hale pounced on slackness at the back to fire them ahead.

Half time changes by boss Wimmer did make a difference as Motherwell looked a stronger force in the second half. They did have some penalty appeals waved away at the end of the first half when Callum Slattery was amongst those to tumble in the box but County keeper Jordan Amissah was not being tested too much.

Then it got a little helter skelter as shots rained down, Kai Andrews hitting the post and Sparrow netting off the post, but Ebiye was declared offside in the build-up. He’d make up with a glancing header into the net off a Sparrow cross, perhaps a fitting parting gift from a man who’s best contributions at the club have come late in second halves.

He almost had a remarkable second moments later as he broke past a County defence at sixes and sevens, but dragged an effort narrowly wide. Away fans were in a party-style mood regardless and now attentions turn to the squad getting a makeover in Wimmer’s image. Here’s how we rated the Motherwell players

Ellery Balcombe - 5/10

Appeared to get a touch to Hale effort but too powerful to keep out at near post. Up for a corner at end.

Johnny Koutroumbis - 7/10

Started at right-back and appeared to move more centrally in a half-time rejig. Marauder up and down the right and defended with composure. Battle between him and Sparrow next term at right-wing-back could be competitive.

Stephen O’Donnell - 6/10

Unfortunate error in build-up to County goal. Didn’t shy away from responsibility after that and looked more settled in a three. Leader at the back in much improved second 45.

Steve Seddon - 6/10

Out of position in the middle of a back two in the first half and while still central, looked more at ease on left of a three in the second.

Ewan Wilson - 5/10

Physicality of Michael Efete was challenging task. Wimmer took him off at half-time.

Andy Halliday - 6/10

Ticked things over in midfield. Been Motherwell’s most consistent player this season in terms of selection amid a bucket load of injuries.

Davor - 5/10

One who’s had limited minutes under Wimmer but started here. Trademark energy but subbed after the hour.

Lennon Miller - 6/10

Could be the youngster’s final Motherwell game after the news midweek his manager had plans for life without him. Been a joy to watch and bound to make the club he came through the ranks at millions.

Callum Slattery - 7/10

Going to be so key for the team next year. He drives the team forward with energy and teams have to prepare for his often accurate long range drives.

Will Dickson - 5/10

Man City loanee has had a tough time in terms of minutes. Entered the club at a time of uncertainty and hasn’t had much chance to show what he can do. A couple nice turns but hard to make a judgement on 45 minutes.

Luke Armstrong - 6/10

Another of many possible playing for the final time at Motherwell. Wants to stay and defintley adds a physical running element to the final third.

Tom Sparrow - 7/10

Former Stoke City youngster showed his importance to the Wimmer system off the bench. Adds width, running and a goal threat.

Dom Thompson - 6/10

More of an outball on the left in an attacking sense as change of system played to strengths.

Kai Andrews - 7/10

Minutes limited under Wimmer but totally changed the game with an extra set of direct running qualities in midfield. Struck the post and now heading back to Coventry City.

Moses Ebiye - 7/10

This cameo subbed up his Motherwell spell, with this possibly his final game. Scored a late goal and also missed a glaring chance with few knowing what he’s going to do next.

A later introduction but another who was causing havoc for the County defence late on, and almost had the winner