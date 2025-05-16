The striker is currently on loan from Carlisle United,

Motherwell forward Luke Armstrong will hold talks with boss Michael Wimmer over his future, as his long-term Fir Park prospects remain unknown.

The striker netted twice off the bench in Wednesday’s 3-0 Premiership win against Kilmarnock. He has scored four times since arriving in the winter transfer window on loan from Carlisle United, who have since been relegated from League Two in England to the National League, the fifth tier.

There is one more game to go for Motherwell before the Premiership season ends, away at Ross County, Manager Wimmer has already confirmed, however, that the game will not have an impact on contract decisions heading into next season.

Carlisle United loanee on Motherwell future

Armstrong would like to stay at Fir Park but talks are needed with the manager over whether that is possible. He said after the game on Wednesday: “I’m not any clearer about what the future holds. There hasn’t been any discussions as of yet. It could happen over the next few days, it might happen after the last game. All I’ve got to do is focus on the next game and see what’s going on.

“From a Carlisle perspective, we still don’t have a manager officially appointed. I don’t know what they want to do with me. So there is discussions that need to be had. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it here and would definitely be open to something happening next year. Recently I haven’t played as many minutes as I would’ve liked. That’s obviously a discussion that you’ve got to have with the gaffer and what his plans are for next season.

“Because I want to play as many minutes as I can. But hopefully coming on and scoring a couple of goals gives him something else to think about. The team looks a bit more like what he wants now; it does take time. There is a lot of detail that goes into what he wants to do. He likes his video analysis and he likes to give us as much clarity as possible.

“It helps that they had 10 men so we were definitely able to play as he wanted to. Getting in the little pockets and opening the play up with the creative players we have. I just want to be playing and scoring goals at a team that suits me. There are discussions to be had. Carlisle are going to be in the National League. I’m not saying that I am not going to play National League. You want to play as high as possible but I’ve just got to have discussions and see what the future holds.”

Motherwell double pleases striker

The forward netted a header and then a strike from outside the box against Kilmarnock. He added: “I am delighted to get the goals and the win. We were banging on the door for the whole of the second half. Some great balls came into the box and I finally got on the end of one. It was comfortable after that. We played some good stuff and created loads of chances. It’s always a feeling of relief for a striker if you haven’t scored for a while.

“I’ve been in and out of the team recently. I haven’t played too many minutes of late. So to come on and get a goal, I’m delighted. The second one is probably the furthest out I’ve scored! Normally it’s in the six-yard box. I can’t kick it further out from there! So I’m happy with that. I’ve scored four goals, I’ve really enjoyed it here. Wednesday night was probably the most crosses we’ve put into the box, which is what I want and what I thrive on.

“It took us a bit of time to get going and get adjusted but once we got in front, if felt like we were only going to keep on scoring. I’m delighted to get a couple of goals.”