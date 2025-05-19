The Motherwell star is poised to make a big move that is likely to rake in millions at Fir Park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer knows Lennon Miller probably won’t be part of his team next season - but he’s not clamping that scenario entirely just yet.

The midfielder who came through the academy system played what could be his final game for the club away at Ross County on Sunday. After the 1-1 draw on the final day of the Premiership season, he earned adoration from fans who made the long journey north as he posed for photos with supporters post match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes amid a number of clubs being linked to the 18-year-old who captained Motherwell for a spell this season, including the Premier Sports Cup semi-final vs Rangers, and was called up to the recent Scotland squad. He is in position to break the club record transfer fee set by David Turnbull’s move to Celtic and while Wimmer acknowledges it’s more likely he leaves, he’s not shutting down the possibility of Miller also playing again for Motherwell.

Lennon Miller Motherwell future verdict

Speaking post match in Dingwall, Wimmer said: “I often get asked about Lennon, and I always give the same answer: I think if a club is smart, you try to get Lennon. He is 18 years old and he shows every weekend with his performances what qualities he has. I think he will go, but I won’t be sad if he is still here for pre-season. We have to prepare for both situations, and if we prepare for a situation without Lennon and in the end we have him, it will be a good problem to have, we prepare for both. We want quality, and we need quality, so I won’t be unhappy if he is still here.”

Wimmer made a number of changes to his team, involving loan players set to head back to their parent clubs after the game in Dingwall, with others who featured like Moses Ebiye, Davor and Dom Thompson out of contract. Asked whether some players knew this was their last game for Motherwell, Wimmer responded: “We had conversations before the game, but this game didn’t influence anything. It’s difficult putting in some young guys with that kind of pressure, it’s too much. I know what they can do, and they deserved to play the game.”

Motherwell vs Ross County verdict

A healthy travelling contingent backed the team in Dingwall as Ebiye’s header cancelled out a first half effort by County forward Ronan Hale, Motherwell having several opportunities deep into a much improved second half to secure final day victory. Wimmer now heads back to Germany to spend time with family ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I’m happy, the lads have done well. After the 0-0 draw with Hearts, we talked about creating more chances and being more dominant in the games, and five weeks later we have dominated the last three or four games. That is really good, and you see the boys are more used to how I want to play. We are filling the spaces, having good timing and getting players into the box, so I’m really happy.

“There were so many fans here for an away game, which is fantastic. They pushed us to the limit, and right to the end, so I was very happy to get the equaliser for them after a long journey. I fly out to Germany. I go home, but I will always be on calls. For me, it is very important to see my family and my son, so I am very happy to be flying home to see him.”