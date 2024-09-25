Motherwell and Rangers face off in November | SNS Group

Motherwell have made the announcement on allocations for their clash with Rangers.

Motherwell have announced ticket prices and their allocation for their Premier Sports Cup semi-final with Rangers.

The Fir Park club have been handed 7500 tickets to kick off with but that number could almost double depending on sales. Adults in the South Lower, Section J1, section of Hampden will pay £38 and those in Section I are £35. East Stand, Section G, tickets are £30. Concession tickets are between £15-£18, with accessible tickets ranging from £5-£15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

7,500 is what Motherwell sold at its last semi-final match in 2018 in the Scottish Cup vs Aberdeen and they hope for similar numbers this time around. A statement reads: “We are now in a position where can provide an update on the pricing of semi-final tickets.

“The club have been given an initial allocation of 7,500 tickets, with the potential of up to 14,000 depending on sales. Motherwell fans will be in sections of the South and East stands at Hampden Park.

“We are expecting the delivery of physical tickets next week, and will look to go on sale thereafter. It will be physical tickets only for this match, however a link will be made available to buy online prior to the game. Collection and postage will be available.

“The club will be running hospitality packages at Fir Park, bus to and from Hampden and returning to Fir Park. We will also be running a number of coaches from the Cooper stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At our last semi-final match back in 2018, we sold 7,500 tickets. We would love to see if we can at least match that number this time round. Further timelines, bus details and our sales plan will all be announced in due course.”