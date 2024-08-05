The striker has signed for Motherwell | SNS Group

He has made a transfer to Motherwell off the back of a good season in Australia.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos says he’s ready to put himself about if that means he gets in on the Motherwell goals.

The striker has signed for Stuart Kettlewell’s side after an impressive spell with Newcastle Jets in the A-League, where he netted 17 times in 24 matches. He appeared off the bench in Motherwell’s Premiership opener at home to Ross County, a 0-0 draw at the weekend.

Still a way off full match sharpness and having just moved to the other side of the world after becoming a dad, Stamatelopoulos says he’s hopeful of finding that fitness soon. He said: “It has been a journey to get here, so I am just proud to have made my debut for the club.

"I became a dad on July 23, then headed over here three days later. So, yes, it has been a hectic last few weeks for me. I was obviously waiting for my clearance, which only just came on the morning of the game, and I haven't been training too much either.

"It was good to finally touch a football again. I felt good for about five minutes and then I started to feel my lungs! Every footballer knows you can run outside of the game and feel fit, but as soon you step on the pitch it's a different ball game. But hopefully when I start getting minutes I'll be fit soon.

“My wife and baby are still back home in Australia and they won't come here without a visa, so it will be about a month hopefully. It's one of the challenges, but I knew when I came here and signed the contract it was going to be one of the challenges.

"No couple really wants to go through that, but if I wanted to play football for this club it was something I had to do."

Physicality in the Premiership is something the striker is braced for. He wouldn’t have come to Scotland though if he didn’t think he could handle it, so it is something he is ready to tackle head-on.

Stamatelopoulos explained: "My first impressions are that it was very physical and I'll have to learn about that. Once I get fit and I learn how my team-mates want to play, I'll find a way to navigate around it.

"I like to throw myself about and get in the box and score goals. It's football, so you have to be physical, and I wouldn't have come here if I didn't think I could do that. I feel that when I'm fit and if chances come my way, I will put the ball in the back of the net.

"It's also about getting that connection with the rest of the boys and how they like to play. But I am confident I can score goals for Motherwell."

An influx of talent has arrived from Down Under in recent seasons, and Dundee United full-back Ryan Strain is one of them. It’s one man Motherwell’s new striker - who arrives after the departure of last season’s talisman Theo Bair - has consulted on the move that comes with minutes he craves.

The Australian international added: "I spoke to a few of the Aussie boys who have played in this country when I was in camp with the national team, and they had nothing but great things to say about the league.

"I spoke to Ryan. I grew up playing with him in Adelaide and we are pretty close and a bunch of the other boys. Speaking to the manager before I signed was also a big thing, just the kind of bloke that he is, the way he described how he wanted to play football, and the success that other strikers have had here.

"So in the end it was a pretty easy decision for me. Another big reason behind me coming here was that in Australia we only play around 25 games in the season.

"Here there are a lot more games and I want to play as much as possible. No footballer wants to train for most of the year. You want to play as many games as possible in front of the fans and play competitively, so that was a big reason."