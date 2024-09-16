Motherwell’s Liam Gordon | SNS Group

Motherwell host Dundee United in a crucial cup clash this week.

There may be an added layer of pressure - but that’s something Liam Gordon and his Motherwell teammates will embrace against Dundee United.

A major Friday night clash is in store at Fir Park this week with Jim Goodwin’s men the opposition in Premier Sports Cup quarter-final action. Motherwell head into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the Premiership, while Dundee United lost 1-0 against Rangers.

Stuart Kettlewell’s side sit fifth in the league and the club a spot above stand between them and Hampden. Both sides have avoided Rangers and Celtic alongside an Aberdeen side on a 10-game winning streak, with centre-back Gordon aware having a team around them in the league on home soil perhaps adds more pressure.

He’s won this competition with St Johnstone and knows the galvanising effect of cup runs at provincial clubs. That’s why the additional pressure is being welcomed by the centre-back. Gordon said: “It’s a massive game as we want to go through to the next round and we want to go to Hampden.

“In terms of that it’s massive but in terms of a season-defining game, it’s one game at the end of the day. It’s nothing that is going to make or break our season. For us as a group, we want to be at Hampden and going for trophies at this club so it’s massive in that sense. It’s massive for the players, that feeling going on cup runs, there’s no better feeling and for the club as well, the fans, it creates a right good feeling around the place.

“For us to get the job done on Friday night would be massive and a right good step. It’s maybe a game you are more expected to win as opposed to if you had the Old Firm at home. United have had some good results this season and a really good start. So it’s still going to be really difficult. It maybe adds more pressure to it but it’s something we embrace and look forward to.”

The defender thought he had perhaps nicked a leveller in second half stoppage time with a looping header, but Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov pulled off an eye-catching save as it looked destined for the net. The pair shared a dressing room at St Johnstone and a catch-up was had post-match.

He added: “The big man got the last laugh on me! It was a good save and I thought I’d done enough to take something down the road. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

“I spoke with him on Friday and got a catch-up with him after the game so it was nice to see him. He’s doing really well which I am glad for because he deserved it. He was a great player for my side last season and I knew he’d go on to bigger and better things. He looks like he is doing that here.

“We are only going to get better, we’ve had a good start, we are only going to get stronger. We have players coming back with serious quality. The squad at the moment is doing fine, we know we can be better, but at the same time we are going to get stronger. That is only going to help us going forward.”