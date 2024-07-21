The striker arrived this summer | SNS Group

Motherwell are building towards their final Premier Sports Cup group stage match.

Stuart Kettlewell is looking to get the potential out of Filip Stuparevic that was displayed as a youngster - as he eyes another striker at Motherwell

The Serbian forward scored an impressive winner as the Premiership side beat Clyde 3-1 in their penultimate Premier Sports Cup group stage match. Providing Partick Thistle don’t drop points to the Bully Wee midweek, Motherwell need a win next week to top their section after a 1-1 draw at Montrose, despite winning the bonus penalty shootout point.

Speaking after the game in the wake of Theo Bair’s exit to Auxerre this week, Kettlewell confirmed he’s making progress in sealing a forward to come into Fir Park. He said: "We're well down the road in trying to make something happen.

"I would love to try and get another couple of players at the top end of the pitch, but sometimes my want and the actual realism of it can be difficult, but I can assure you that we're really far down the road when it comes to that striker position. I would like to try and bring a slightly different dimension to the front end of the pitch as well, which we're working away on."

On Stuparevic, Kettlewell believes his track record of developing players like Bair, Kevin van Veen and Mika Biereth while at Motherwell shows they can polish up the Serbian’s game. The 23-year-old made his senior debut for Vozdovac in the Serbian SuperLiga at the age of 15, becoming the youngest player in the division’s history. It won a seven-figure move to Watford amid Juventus and Valencia interest, with Kettlewell looking to get the striker up to speed.

He said: "We've been speaking to Filip since he has come in, because we think he's trying to impress us, and we know he's a good player. Every time he gets into that final third it's like he's trying to strip the paint off the ball.

"He caressed that one really well into the side-netting, and he's more than capable of it, but we're trying to get him a little bit fitter, a little bit sharper, and get him up to speed with how we want to play.

“At the risk of sounding arrogant we have done it with a lot of players at Motherwell. I feel it’s something I gravitate towards, somebody who has maybe had potential or promise in their career, possibly drifted away for one reason or another. First part is the work ethic, that energy.

“Filip probably need that bit more work than several other players. Gradually, hopefully, you will start to see him get up to speed and give us that type of quality he did with the the third goal.”

On the win over Clyde, Kettlewell added: “It had a feel of Tuesday night, but it was different. We dominated the ball on Tuesday, while Clyde were forceful and tried to get up in our face, and credit to them. But we created a hatful of chances and the fine margins are that one of these games becomes a banana skin, and the difference is your finishing sometimes.

"If you've created as many chances as we have, and been wasteful with it, then the chances are it's going to start to become a wee bit nervy. "In stages we were ok, but if we convert our chances it doesn't ever get to 1-1 and we're starting to think about changes to get ourselves back ahead.

"Fortunately that comes through a penalty, but even when we get that, there's a hatful of chances that we're very wasteful for."