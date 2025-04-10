Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The player has been out injured and ill but now returns for a key game.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer has confirmed an injury boost for the team ahead of their top six showdown with Hearts.

A win and dropped points for St Mirren versus Ross County will see the German’s side into the top half of the Premiership table. Back to back defeats against Aberdeen and Kilmarnock have allowed Dundee in the relegation play off place in 11th to come within four points of Motherwell and finishing top six eliminates the chances of an unwanted relegation scrap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Kaleta has impressed on loan from Wolves but has yet to feature since Wimmer became manager in the middle of February. He has had a mix of injury and illness but has been in training ahead of the Hearts game.

Motherwell injury latest

On his injury situation surrounding the Wolves loanee and more, Wimmer said: “He trained the full week and he's available. It was the first full training week since I'm here. Before, there was an injury, then he was out and there was an illness. So, he has to work to increase the fitness level to be back to play in 90 minutes. But he's available.

“Liam Gordon is out, he has a concussion. So, he's out. And the rest of the players are in the training. Steven Seddon is also in the training, but he's not ready for the weekend. But all the other guys are training for that.”

Longer term absentees in Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Shane Blaney, Sam Nicholson Jack Vale, Ross Callachan, Paul McGinn, Zach Robinson and Archie Mair remain sidelined for. Wimmer said on the game: “I feel happy. I feel happy that we have the chance to win the race to the top six, that we have the chance to reach the top six. I'm very happy and I'm looking forward to this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If for Saturday someone needs motivation, extra motivation, he doesn't like to play football. This is like a final, but as I said before, we have 38 points. Dundee FC has 34 points, so we need points. And if you don't like this game now, this pressure, perhaps the stadium, I don't know. Before there are many spectators, there is pressure. If you don't like this and you need someone who gives you motivation, I don't know if this is the right job for you.”

Recruitment acceleration

Wimmer added in his pre match press conference that the top six would aid their preparations for next term. He added: “I think it helps. It also helps to recruit new players because players also say, wait a little bit until they are safe, then we can make another chat, then we can go to the details. The same with our players. So, I think it helps. But, as I said before, we shouldn't speak about the future. If this is now, we have 90 minutes to go, we have 90 minutes to give Hearts a tough fight, to leave everything on the pitch. And then at 5pm there's a result and then we can speak about what is after again. “

“This is similar, for example, to Austria. If the smaller clubs reach the top six, you have security and you can plan your next season without pressure. You can do it. It's a perfect situation. Of course, everybody tries to reach this. But if not, then life goes on and you have to keep working to get to the next point in the other games. Now, only this game is important this game and I'm really looking forward to this game. I think our spectators, our fans will support us. They also deserve a good result. It was two away games, they travelled a lot and we didn't get the results. So, as I said before, it's a perfect game.”