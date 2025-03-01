The Motherwell manager has reacted to what went right against Rangers.

Motherwell manager Michael Wimmer has hailed his battling players who clinched an outstanding win over Rangers.

Goals in the first half from Luke Armstrong and Tom Sparrow was enough to seal a 2-1 success at Ibrox. It’s their second win in succession over the Light Blues in Govan having won on the Light Blues’ own patch 12 months ago before the previous away fixture versus Rangers this season took place at Hampden.

Cyriel Dessers reduced the deficit in the second half but Motherwell held firm and dug out a huge win that lifts them into the top six ahead of Sunday’s other Premiership matches. The win went exactly how he envisaged it in the morning of battle.

Wimmer said: “I am very happy, I am very proud of the guys, they did it really well. It went just as I did in my mind before the game. The guys found the right balance between high press and low press. It was important to keep a little bit in possession and not only long balls because if you play only long balls you have no time to relax a little bit.

“They did it really well and I was also surprised but it makes me proud that the second goal was like we spoke about on Friday in the analysis. This is a great stadium and before the game I really looked forward to coming here. The atmosphere is perfect, it's brilliant, but also our fans were brilliant.

“That you can win here makes me proud, but it's not my work, it's the work of the players on the pitch and they worked like lions. They had a lot of courage, a lot of confidence and they deserved the win and I'm very proud of them.”

Wimmer’s side could have wilted with legs tiring and a goal scored against them. But just like they rallied when Dundee levelled in a 2-1 win for Motherwell midweek, Wimmer was left delighted.

Now in a two-week break before a return to action against St Mirren later this month, Wimmer added: “I was not surprised (about response to Rangers goal) the team has a great character. They stay together and they work together.

“Of course, we did not have a lot of possession in the second half. They pushed us and we had to defend too deep. Rangers had maybe three or four chances and I think with the quality of the players and the atmosphere of the stadium this is normal.

“The manager can talk, talk, talk but in the end confidence coms from results. With wins you get confidence. If you try to keep possession and you succeed hat builds confidence. They did well and found the right balance.”