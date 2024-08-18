Motherwell have made a signing ahead of kick-off in the cup | (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The attack-minded player signs after time at Leicester City.

Motherwell have signed Tawanda Maswanhise on a six-month deal following his exit from Leicester City.

The 21-year-old who mainly operates as a winger has been on trial at Fir Park and featured in a bounce game against Everton earlier this month. He made one senior appearance for Leicester and was a regular for their U18s and U21s outfits, as he signs a six-month deal with the option to extend.

There is a place for the Zimbabwe international in the matchday squad against Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 alongside striker Tony Watt, who also signed this week on loan from Dundee United. It eases an injury predicament at Fir Park where attack-minded players like Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Sam Nicholson and Filip Stuparevic are out. Manager Stuart Kettlewell said of his latest recruit: “Tawanda has been on trial for a couple of weeks now.

“We have been impressed with his endeavour every time he has taken to the training pitch. He took part in the bounce match against Everton last week and once again, he looked good.

“He offers something a bit different for us. He’s quick, direct and likes to find the back of the net. There’s lots of potential with Tawanda and hopefully we can get the best out of him.”

Maswanhise added: “I’m just buzzing to be in this position. This summer has been about hard work and getting my head down. I’ve been looking for an opportunity to show people what I can do and now I’ve got one. I feel good and feel ready to make an impact.”