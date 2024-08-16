Tony Watt is back at Fir Park | SNS

The striker has left Dundee United for Motherwell.

Tony Watt says he’d love to stay at Motherwell permanently after joining on a season-long loan from Dundee United.

The 30-year-old left Fir Park for Tannadice in 2022, and his relationship with fans in ML1 has since soured. He has acknowledged the fact he has plenty of bridges to build but it’s a challenge he is willing to take up, with a second debut possibly beckoning vs Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 on Sunday.

Watt enjoyed a good run of form in his first Fir Park stint, playing 70 times with 19 goals and 11 assists. Now back in claret and amber, the striker is keen to remain at Motherwell for good, but knows he must put in the work to make that happen.

He said: “If I wanted to cash in at the end of my career, I could have gone places there. I had a couple of offers abroad. My whole aim is to do well here and be offered a contract. I don’t see why at 30, I should be chasing money.

“I live ten minutes down the road, my wife’s settled, she’s got a good job. It’s in my hands to work hard but if the club want me, they can keep me. I’m ready to settle and ready to play and I will give it everything.

“I’ve got a bit of making up to do. In a year’s time, they can look back at these interviews and say ‘right, OK, he did stay and he did commit his future’. That’s exactly what I want.”

This isn’t the first time Watt has had the chance to join Motherwell. An opportunity came 18 months ago before he decided to head out on loan to St Mirren from Dundee United, but it wasn’t the right time. He believes now is the correct timing, as he opened up on his move and Dundee United exit.

Watt explained: “I always knew I would come back eventually. I had the opportunity about a year-and-a-half ago but the timing wasn’t right. I went to St Mirren as I knew Stephen Robinson well and I knew had to play and be happy, and be in a comfortable environment. I didn’t think Motherwell was the right time.

“Now speaking to the manager, viewing the club from afar, I knew it was the right time. And with my contract running out next year it’s the perfect time to go and do well, and see if there’s long life left in it.

“Everyone knows the reasons I left. It wasn’t hard to turn down, it was impossible to turn down and that is that. Now I am back. You need to go and do what is right for your family. I know people were annoyed I celebrated against Motherwell and they were winding me up, and I done it, but after that I still kept an eye on Motherwell.

“I think a big part of why I couldn’t settle at Dundee United was because of the contract I was offered. Every manager that came in tried to get me off the books which is fine, don’t have a problem with it. I knew when Tam Courts left that there was going to be a rocky time ahead.

“I think people like to write headlines when I am about. When I was at Dundee United, the positive stuff would be behind a paywall and the negative stuff in front of a paywall. It’s funny how you can see it. A lot of stuff in the media isn’t true but I don’t respond as why lower yourself? Why argue about stuff that isn’t true. The manager has taken a bit of faith in me and I need to repay it.”

So what can Motherwell fans expect from the striker over two years on from his exit? A level of chaos in attack that looks to lift the levels of those around him.

Watt added: “I’m a big bag of madness! I put myself about, try and beat people, try and hold the ball up, try and score goals, try and get assists. Try and do everything! I think the manager has brought me to bring a bit of stability to the team, in that I need to make sure I am performing so people around me perform and that is what my job is going to be.”