Motherwell vs Partick Thistle: How to follow the action from SWPL clash at Fir Park

Motherwell host Thistle at Fir Park | (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

There is action taking place at Fir Park this Sunday.

There’s free football on at Fir Park this weekend as Motherwell host Partick Thistle in the SWPL.

It will be the fourth time the side have taken to the turf after facing Hamilton, Glasgow Women and Dundee United in the previous three SWPL campaigns. After defeats to Celtic, Hearts and Hibs, Paul Brownlie’s side are looking to build on early wins against Spartans and Montrose.

The visitors have had a tough start to the 2024/25 SWPL campaign, with three defeats out of five with a sole win, and a draw coming against Aberdeen last weekend. Here’s some key information on the match.

Form guide

Motherwell: Two wins, zero draws, three defeats

Partick Thistle: one win, one draw, three defeats

Matchday info

There is free entry to the stadium for the match and if fans are able to, there will be buckets available for donations. All profits go towards the girls academy and supporters will be placed in the John Hunter stand for the match.

The Well Society have organised matchday mascots for Sunday’s game but perhaps weren’t expecting one to have four legs. Society volunteer Jim Wright phoned parents of Junior Steel members whose names had come out of the hat and it was revealed member 1279 – Berry Little – is actually a dog.

Hilary, the dog’s owner who lives in the Scottish Borders, said: “We joined Berry up to The Well Society 10 years ago. She loves being a Junior Steel member and has her wee certificate hanging up next to her bed. She’s even been known to play a bit of football.

“My husband Mike and I joked that if Berry got called up to mascot duty we’d just turn up at the game and surprise everyone. But I thought it best to come clean.”

Unable to make the game on Sunday, a date has been arranged for her to visit the team during training over the next few weeks, and the Society have let her keep her Junior Steel membership status.”

Supporters can follow Sunday’s encounter on Twitter through @motherwellwomen. Kick-off is at 1pm.

Pre-match thoughts

Summer signing Mason Blyth-Clark told club media: “The squad is absolutely buzzing. Everyone feels like it’s the perfect stage for this type of game. It feels like a huge privilege to be able to play at Fir Park this weekend, and I'm sure it will mean a lot to the fans as-well.

“It feels like there’s a right buzz around the game which makes it exciting as a player but also getting to play in an amazing stadium with a perfect surface.”