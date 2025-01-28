Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have covered Motherwell throughout this season - here are my thoughts on the change of manager at Fir Park.

There was certainly pressure beginning to build but I don’t think anybody expected the bombshell news out of Motherwell on Monday night.

Coming up on two years since he took caretaker charge of the club, Stuart Kettlewell’s resignation as manager has sparked a sense of disbelief and fiery debate. This isn’t an ordinary tale of a manager who’s decided he can’t take the team further, or a board who’ve decided a change is needed.

Some of the personal abuse was affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games. And with that, the board very reluctantly accepted his resignation. For a community-focused, fan-owned club, it’s not something they will be best pleased about. From the outside looking in, it will appear a baffling set of circumstances.

There is reason for this state of confusion. Looking from afar, you would struggle to see the sense in fans of a club with one of the league’s lowest budgets hounding out a man who has them in the top six, has been key to millions in player sales and has drove a Premier Sports Cup semi-final run. Not to mention stabilising the club after the tumultuous 2022/23 campaign that had Graham Alexander and Steven Hammell both moved on from post.

But this fan criticism is not new. It has been lingering for weeks, even before a run of one win in nine games, stemming all the way back to last campaign amid a lengthy winless run and cup defeat to Morton. He’s had next to no credit in the bank with some supporters for some time, for reasons that mystify me. ‘Style of play’ has been a criticism of Kettlewell from sections of the support and losing back-to-back weekends to bottom side St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup and Premiership emboldened the vocal section of the support keen for change.

Even in victory over Aberdeen in December, some were far from happy with what they felt was a sit in and protect the lead-style approach, but Motherwell did win the match 2-0. At a point on Saturday when they were leading St Johnstone, they were a game off third. For sake of balance, let’s not ignore some of the underlying numbers of late with Motherwell currently as close to 11th as they are third.

Motherwell have a 39.2% share of possession this season so far, the lowest in the league. They are also third in worst Expected Goals (xG) tally and sit second when it comes Expected Goals Against. Of course, it’s not brilliant, but building a style of play and gaining consistent results becomes difficult when you have lost your goalkeeper, right-back, left-back, captain, everybody in what many would call your strongest midfield, and top striker. That’s not including everybody who’s had a long-term injury this campaign. It’s a list frankly too long for this piece.

Some have crossed the line it seems with criticism and that must spark some soul-searching for those who have essentially made a manager and his family feel unwelcome at the club. It has sparked some ugly conversations online but this isn’t exactly a Motherwell thing, more a first-hand look at the way fan culture is now in the modern game.

Some demand change, which takes time, but want to see results in the here and now. Not often do those two things go hand in hand, and there’s not often time for thinking of the ramifications of a change of manager. Motherwell have signed an eye-popping total of 20 players this campaign, not including Andy Halliday or Sam Nicholson, who signed permanent contracts in the summer.

In the Graham Alexander era, the club moved to build for the long-term with longer contracts handed to players under his reign. Within a year, he was out of the building and only last summer did the club get to the end of that cycle with some of those players. A chance for a total rest playing-squad wise, and Kettlewell was tasked with leading it.

Given he has sold the likes of Theo Bair on for seven figures, brought academy graduates Lennon Miller and Ewan Wilson into first team regularity plus the development of others like Aston Oxborough, he’s built a decent CV even just within Motherwell to take that on. Now, with less than a week in the January transfer window, you are back to square one.

A new manager will want their own players but will have players under contract who maybe don’t fit his style or whatever the reasons are. Then there’s possibly pre-contract signings - like Dundee’s Jordan McGhee - who may have second thoughts about a move to ML1. With Kettlewell, there were core foundations to break the modern football mould of hiring and firing with a proven manager at this level and a group of players he assembled.

A dangerous task has been set for the next Motherwell boss. The demand from a vocal section is that in spite of all the challenges you face, attractive football and a place in the top six is the minimum requirement. That is a tall, tall order in a division that has every Edinburgh and Dundee-based club getting their acts together, plus Aberdeen and the Old Firm, before you even get to your Kilmarnock, St Mirren, St Johnstone and Ross County’s of the world.

Nobody is coming in and fixing Miller’s injured foot. Or Apostolos Stamatelopoulos’ muscle issue. Or Oxborough’s thumb problem. Or Paul McGinn’s thigh. You get the jist. Change takes time and seemingly some are unwilling to give it which creates a headache. Since 2020, this will now be manager number five in the Fir Park dugout. It simply isn’t going to bring success if clubs are changing manager every calendar year or every season. See Aberdeen and Hibs for details on what happens if you part ways with a manager in search of an elusive ‘style of play.’

I said recently across our platforms having covered Motherwell throughout this season, I felt the club was as unified as it has been in recent seasons not so long ago in the aftermath of a failed investment attempt in the summer from America. I can hardly believe I’m writing this piece now at another time of great instability.