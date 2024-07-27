Motherwell defender Paul McGinn | SNS Group

The veteran defender signed a new Motherwell deal this summer.

Paul McGinn is taking a tad more laidback approach to the Motherwell armband - and will lean on his brothers for help if required

The experienced defender extended his stay at Fir Park this summer, having initially joined in 2022. He has been named captain after Liam Kelly’s move to Rangers this summer but has been unable to feature in competitive matches as yet due to injury.

Elder brother Stephen was captain at Falkirk last season while youngest sibling John skippers Premier League club Aston Villa. Now the Motherwell appointment makes another McGinn a captain and it’s something the leader is honoured by.

McGinn said: “It was a proud moment, a real honour, for such a big club. I have been in the game a long time so to get that sort of call is big. The manager just said that he’d planned always planned it - as long as I agreed to stay! Thankfully we both agreed and moved on from there.

“You get used to a lot of things, dealing with tickets and stuff like that. It’s been not too bad some time. I have two brothers who have done it so they can help out as well. I am laid-back, I think John would ask Stephen more than me, I just get on with it. If I need to I will, hopefully I do as well as they have done.”

He’s not changing much about him either in his new role as he answered on how his style differs from predecessor Kelly, although he hopes vice-skipper Stephen O’Donnell ceases with the questions. He joked: “If I start changing, power going to my head and starting to shout at folk, I don’t think It’d last too long!

“I travelled with Liam, and I think he’d go home and have tactics boards all over his house! I am a bit more laid-back. I wouldn't say that much different, it’s maybe a bit easier for him at the back to see everything as a goalkeeper when he isn’t breathing out his backside. Apart from that, not much different.

“I think SOD’s has asked me a million questions since the summer! He’s actually really good to have, he’s dead proactive. Even thing I maybe forget, he reminds me. He is reaching his quota of questions already!”