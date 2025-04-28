Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Celtic, Hearts and Charlton Athletic striker is on loan from Dundee United.

Tony Watt says Motherwell will have first dibs when it comes to where he plays his football next season.

The striker has spent the term back at Fir Park for a second spell on loan from Dundee United, who he is poised to leave when his Tannadice contract expires this summer. He set up two goals as Michael Wimmer’s side beat St Johnstone 3-2 on Saturday to ease any lingering relegation play-off worries.

His long term future for now remains unknown. Watt, however, is happy to give Motherwell their place when it comes to possibly staying permanently.

Striker’s Motherwell future verdict

He said: “I think Motherwell have first refusal. They took me back this season when I was in a bit of a predicament with Dundee United. It’s probably too early to ask that. I need to wait until the club come to me and say you’re here or you’re there.

“I’ll respect whatever decision they make because they’ve been brilliant this year and brought me back to a happy place after a difficult summer. Now I am smiling, playing my football and working hard. Under the manager’s style, there’s a lot of chances to get in the box. I had a shot near the end. He just needs time and hopefully we can finish the season as strongly as possible.

“You can see that his ideas are really coming to fruition. It’s been good. He’s been clear, he’s showed us exactly what he wants. There’s been a couple of goals we’ve scored which is exactly what he wants in terms of runs and where to be. He’s got small details that he adds which are good and helpful. Rome wasn’t built in a day; there’s going to be times where you go on a slump, a couple without a win.

“But he seems to have taken to it very well so far. I think the fans are on board with it as well. Long may it continue. It’s a difficult one because I’m not going to push him and ask for an answer after one game. I need to continuously prove to him and show him. I showed my availability in terms of fitness this season. It’s just adding numbers.

“I do think I’ve been really unlucky in front of goal but that’s normal. I could maybe have scored against Rangers, there was a marginal offside. Ross County the 3-0 game, five minutes in I hit the post and it could’ve been so different. There are many small margins I need to correct. I still need to continue doing the right things, get in the box and be a No 9. Ultimately, I am paid to score goals and get assists.”

Major win

Watt knows how important Saturday’s result was ahead of a trip to Dundee on Saturday. He added: “That was massive. We are looking to get as many points as we can from the final five games. We are really looking to get a connection going with the fans again and getting everyone together. Because the manager has come in and given us his all. We are giving our all and they are giving their all.

“We just need to merge that together. That was perfect out there because the support they gave us was brilliant. It’s a while since I had a standing ovation! It was good. I think it only took the St Johnstone fans to call me the ‘W’ word for me to get riled up.

“Look, I’m enjoying my football here. Every day training has been brilliant, although in the games I haven’t probably hit my form of last season or years before in terms of numbers. But that happens. I feel in the last six, eight weeks in training that week bit of luck is back and I’ve always been looking to arrest that slump. It’s been a tough, slow season in terms of starts but I feel like I’m getting there.”