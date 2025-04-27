Michael Wimmer has Motherwell style aim on his mind as one ingredient off the menu in final four games
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Michael Wimmer says playing style implementation continues to be key for him after Motherwell took a big step towards safety.
A 3-2 win over St Johnstone on Saturday coupled with results elsewhere means the club are seven points clear of the relegation play off spot of 11th, occupied by Ross County, with four games to go. They face Dundee next week before the campaign ends away to Hearts, at home to Kilmarnock and then a trip to County.
Callum Slattery and Tom Sparrow goals sandwiched between a Sven Sprangler own goal sealed three points at Fir Park for boss Wimmer. Keen to play a high-pressing style, work will continue to get that across to players over the next four games.
Wimmer on Motherwell style
He said: “We have to keep working and we have to improve and develop the game. Always, always, we don't stop this and we have four tough games we want to collect as many points as possible and also to improve the playing style. I don't know if it was the question, but no time to be lazy or no time to be satisfied.
“As I said before, it's not my style to look behind or to look in front. It's always my style is to work with the players, to develop the players, to improve our game. As I said before, there were many good things, but there were also things we have to improve. I'm happy we won this game. It was a very tough game, a very tight game. But I expected this game. I expected each game to be like this, in this phase of the season. So I'm very happy and proud that the guys could win this game."
Work to be done
There’s still plenty of work for Wimmer to do with this Motherwell squad in terms of regular performances. He added: “I think the first ten minutes was not good. Especially the 1-0, it was too easy. We were not good in defending. In the 15 minutes to 20 minutes before half time, it was ok. I want to see the guys play forward, to play active, to force opportunities with a lot of opportunities. We had a lot of scenes where we speed up the game and this is what I wanted to see.
“We pressed high, we had high ball wins. So I said in the half-time that I'm satisfied with the last 20 minutes, 25 minutes before half-time. But I expect that we keep going. I think especially we started very well with a big chance after half-time. It was 3-1. I think the only thing we can speak about is the second goal was too easy. We have to put more pressure and to avoid or to block the shoulder, to push out more from the defence or from the six. I have to see it on the TV. But we have to go to make the first goal and then I think the game is over. If there's nothing bad, I have no work next week, so I have a lot of work.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.