Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. | SNS Group

Motherwell were in fine form against Hearts on Sunday.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell was full of praise for his side in the wake of an impressive victory against Hearts - but there’s still plenty to come from the team.

The Steelmen emerged 3-1 winners over Steven Naismith’s side at Fir Park. Paul McGinn opened the scoring off a Lennon Miller free-kick and Stephen O’Donnell nodded in another of the teenager’s excellent deliveries after half-time.

Yutaro Oda prompted a shaky spell in the game but Motherwell rallied and found a winner through Tom Sparrow late in the game. Kettlewell says there’s more to come from his team, and with less than a week to go until the August 30th transfer deadline, he teased the possibility of more incomings.

He said: “We are playing against a good side and we need to remember that. We are playing against a world-class goalkeeper (Craig Gordon) That save in the first half, I would need to see it again but at the time, I know we have seen him doing it time and again, but it didn’t seem possible to keep the ball out which he has done.

“Sometimes for us that can breed a little bit of negative feeling. We didn’t score at that moment but I felt we grew and knew there was plenty in the game for us.

"The set-plays were important for us but I thought in general our play was pretty good and I still think it can be better. I am always going to want more and the only reason I say that is I think we will have that in our group through time, more players back from injury, the potential to potentially freshen one or two things up this week as we draw a close to the transfer window and we take it from there. The players need to come away with a lot of confidence off the back of what we did.

“I think all round for us it was a good day. The result is the most important thing but it came with a real strong performance. Individually but collectively. I have nit-picked a little bit in wanting us to grow offensively and create more chances and start to be a bit more free-flowing. Take the shackles off.

“I thought we did that today and in different ways. At times from set-plays and the value of the delivery and finishing those moves off. I thought in open play we carved out some not bad opportunities as well. I thought we looked pretty strong defensively, frustrated about the goal we concede.

“There’s lots to like. That’s what we need to look like as a Motherwell team so to speak. It’s a Motherwell performance, that is not to patronise anyone, it’s just that we have to have this work ethic and be fully committed to what we are doing. Then good things will start to happen.

“Just once or twice over recent weeks there’s been moments where we’ve took a backstep and I don’t think we can be that to be successful and win games of football at this level. So delighted with the commitment, their quality. I would have loved a clean sheet of course but there is not a lot to be too negative about what we did out there today."

Turning 18 on the day of this game, Kettlewell was left singing the praises of Miller’s overall performance. He added: “We all speak about the quality of delivery but I thought his overall performance was tremendous again. I am asking still to do a couple of different jobs. It seems ridiculous turning 18 today and a manager trusts you that much I can ask him to play higher in the midfield, I’ve asked him to drop down and play as a six after Andy’s injury. I am relying on him for assists because I know the quality in his delivery.

“We have a set-play movement but we need the ball delivered into the area which he did. You look at his maturity and composure in the game and how things don’t affect him negatively in a game of football.

"It must be an amazing place to be as an 18-year-old. 45 senior games at this point. There’s been a lot of talk and noise about U21 players playing but I think he is a shining light if you want to talk about that bracket of players in this country. The minutes he has played and could have if it weren’t for a bad injury last season. All positive from him but he was well-supported by a number of other guys on that park today.”

Scotland boss Steve Clarke was watching on as ‘Well vice-captain O’Donnell turned in another impressive performance. Amid a lack of options at the right-back area, Kettlewell was asked about the potential of the star returning to national team contention, but he’s just pleased to see his performing in claret and amber.

He added: “It’s brilliant. You guys ask why Lennon is doing so well and he’s doing well because he’s a good player. But he is so well supported by senior pros around here. And growing up the senior players were always the ones who had the biggest impact on me.

“We try and guide them as a coaching staff, but they have to be surrounded by good pros. And Lennon and Ewan Wilson, who I thought was terrific, have that.

“I am not going to get drawn into that debate. I’m forever hearing Stephen talking about his 26 caps. He earned them. He’s been first class since I set foot in this building.

“He has been a picture of consistency, full commitment and whatever will be will be. If he keeps turning in performances like that I will be happy. I actually had to put a rein on him those last few minutes.”