Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell

Motherwell have had a busy summer transfer window.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell says there’s scope yet for more transfer business before the end of August.

The summer window shuts on August 30th and the Premiership club have been linked with a couple of deals for attacking players. Last week, they signed Tony Watt on a season-long loan deal from Dundee United while Tawanda Maswanhise joined on a six-month contract with the option to extend further after time in the Leicester City academy.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s league match with Hearts, Kettlewell says there is room for some dealing to be done yet. He said: “We need to give ourselves as many quality options as we can. Everybody has to come here and offer something, everybody has to try and ensure they bring a specific quality. I spoke about the couple of new faces we seen at the weekend, I feel they bring a different dimension to our team.

“That is what I have been looking to achieve. If the right thing comes up again, we might be able to add another one or so amongst that as well. We have kind of always had that up our sleeve, we have had the ability to do that. Yes, the plan alters and changes slightly but it’s not ripped up. It’s been difficult with the shortage of options and in particular at times, at that top end of the pitch, that creative mode every team needs to break opposition down and carry a threat.

“That is one thing we have been trying to bring to our group. I think we showed we had a little bit of that last weekend on top of what we already had. Between now and seven days time or so, we will be looking to see if there is a one that makes things better again.”

Maswanhise excited Motherwell fans off the bench for his debut last week in a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup last 16 win versus Kilmarnock, which sets up a quarter-final with Dundee United at Fir Park. The attacker has signed a deal that lasts six months and Kettlewell says it was based on giving the star a chance to prove himself first and foremost.

He said: “It really was as simple as he was a free agent and someone who came late onto our radar. He thrust himself fully into coming into the football club to show what he can do. We have offered him a deal and he embraced it as he wants an opportunity to show people that he’s a good player. He’s been well-schooled at Leicester and had little bits of involvement with their first-team through a couple seasons, without being an established player but training with them and being involved in matchday squads.

“It’s purely that hunger aspect. Come in, do well and let us see where this takes us. Both parties were onboard and comfortable with that. The most important thing is he shows the talent he’s got and I think he has got off to a decent start. But I believe we have pretty more to show from that side.

“You say a winger, it’s not necessarily how we see it, I tend to break it down to the trait of the ball carry, being eliminate the opposition players, a bit of pace. A bit of trickery and imagination. You can put that anywhere in the pitch and especially the forward areas. That is how I have profiled it. He has brought something to our team last Sunday and excited us all since he came here.”

On the injury front ahead of Hearts, Filip Stuparevic has had a couple of football sessions after time out with a muscle injury. Harry Paton, Callum Slattery, Sam Nicholson, Ross Callachan, Johnny Koutroumbis, Shane Blaney and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos remain out.

