He’s left Crystal Palace for Motherwell and had advice from an Arsenal icon too.

He’s had some major influences in his career - and an Arsenal icon’s teachings at Crystal Palace have set Kofi Balmer up well for Motherwell life.

The defender arrived at Fir Park in the summer from the Eagles, having earned a Premier League move after form back in Northern Ireland with Ballymena United and Larne. While at Crystal Palace, he worked under Patrick Vieira who was his gaffer during a spell of his Selhurst Park stay.

Working with an Arsenal Invincible and French World Cup-winner was an honour for Balmer, and he was keen to lap all his teachings up, with a nod to a hero from home too in his career influences to date. Balmer said: “I’ve had Patrick Vieira, he was a huge one for me. The kind of person he is, he’s huge in the football world, but he has so much experience and he was just there to help you.

“He’s someone who’s won the World Cup, anything he says to you, you take it onboard to try and progress in your career. Even the smaller things, working your feet, being sharper, having that confidence to not mistakes but take risks. If you don’t take risks you don’t get the higher outcome.

“He was constantly working on you, playing two-touch to help your technique. I made sure I was doing the best I could and if I was and didn’t do right, he couldn’t say I wasn’t trying. I feel from the start of my career back, my first manager David Jeffrey, he was a huge name back home and if he didn’t give me my opportunity, I probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to be here.”

A close friend of his from time at Crystal Palace, Killian Phillips, also made the move to Scotland this summer when joining St Mirren after a loan at Aberdeen. Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Premiership match with Hibs, Balmer says his influence was key.

He said: “One of my best mates, Killian, at St Mirren and we would stay in contact. I was always on to him and he said I would enjoy it. He said it would be good experience for me. He’s said the exact same as me, it was similar to home, and felt he fitted in very well so speaking to him persuaded me a lot to come up.”