The former striker is now academy director at Motherwell.

They’ve had some Fir Park experience - and now David Clarkson hopes it helps them on their path to looking for a Motherwell first-team break.

The former striker and club academy graduate watched on as Motherwell U18s lost out in the Youth Cup to Ross County. A 1-0 defeat played out after Mikey Booth’s free-kick hit the post before young Staggies forward Torran Lambie netted a penalty in the second half.

First-team manager Stuart Kettlewell was present alongside the senior coaching staff, as were a host of the Premiership players at Motherwell. Academy director Clarkson hopes the experience of playing on the pitch at Fir Park proves useful for the aspiring starlets as he tracks their progress.

He told the Motherwell Times: “You look at it both ways. The Youth Cup, they want to do well, it’s a development process for the boys playing at Fir Park again. The result didn't go their way but it’s important for them to realise the opportunity they are getting here. It’s a process they go through.

“Can they put themselves under that wee bit of pressure as well as the older they get, the closer to the first team they get. Can they deal with that bit of pressure of playing at Fir Park, playing in front of some fans, the manager. That becomes part of their development and the process. I think it is important they get that as quick as possible.

“You get a feel for where they are at in their development. Some need more, some are further on, it’s getting the balance right of understanding that they need to push themselves and want to win games and progress in cups and leagues, but also having the balance of they are still 16 and 17 years of age, a couple of U16s there as well.

“Trying to expose them to this certain kind of environment hopefully allows them to progress quicker, but also as safely as possible.”

Clarkson added: “You’re looking at are they taking on information? How are they progressing? Have they progressed since they came in last year, or six months ago? There’s always a progression there we look at.

“Are they developing as quickly or as well we hope they are? The day-to-day stuff they get everything, nutritional, gym work, top coaching. We need to see the development of all the information we are giving them, making right decisions and movements to help them progress into what needs to be your first team.”