Well Society issues response to Motherwell resignation of Stuart Kettlewell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The club’s majority shareholder has responded to the news out of Fir Park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell’s majority shareholder, the Well Society, have called for unity after the resignation of first-team manager Stuart Kettlewell.

It comes after the bombshell news over the former Ross County boss’ exit. Kettlewell came into the role in 2023 and saved the club from relegation, going on to achieve the club’s highest win rate since Stuart McCall and playing a key role in millions being made over player sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, the club are fifth in the Premiership and have been to the Premier Sports Cup semi-final. But a run of one win in nine has ramped up fan frustrations, with style of play a particular criticism, with it stated in Motherwell’s statement that “personal abuse was now affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games."

Now in a statement, the fan-led Well Society group say it’s time for reflection in the circumstances of Kettlewell’s exit. Chair of the Society, Philip Speedie, said: “The Well Society is this evening disappointed by the departure of Manager, Stuart Kettlewell in the circumstances as reported.

“The society board, as majority shareholders of Motherwell FC, expresses its sincere thanks to Stuart for his tireless service to our club, and for his support for our community and fan ownership. Stuart has made a significant contribution to our growth, to the development of our youth academy, to our player trading proposition – areas important to who we are as a club and what we stand for.

“We send our best wishes to Stuart and his family for their future. Whilst we recognise that strong passions have always been a part of football globally, it’s important we reflect on the human and family impacts that robust challenge can have.

“Now is the time for all those who support Motherwell FC to stand behind our team, players and the interim management staff as we reset and move forward together.”