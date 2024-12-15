The Motherwell striker enjoyed his day against Dundee United.

Motherwell assistant manager Stephen Frail says the best of Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is beginning to show after he inspired a win over Dundee Utd.

The striker scored twice and set up the winner in a 4-3 victory at Fir Park. It moves Motherwell into fourth in the Premiership with the striker scoring three in as many games since manager Stuart Kettlewell made a change to go with two out and out strikers after a 3-0 loss vs Hibs.

Frail said: “I think you've seen on Saturday just with his work, his effort, the way he manipulates his body to put the defenders under pressure. He's got some leap in the air, and he goes and gets the two goals, which is great for him. I did fancy him to score, but to get the two, he probably could have had the hat-trick, the one he cut in inside with his right foot, but really pleased for him.

“Hopefully, he can stay in the team. Hopefully, he can stay fit, and the guys behind him who are fit, and pushing him as well, because there was probably a time when he first came in that we were struggling a wee bit up top. We were having to play him when he probably wasn't fully fit.

“So, I think we'll see the benefit of him now that he's had five, six months with us, and hopefully he'll kick on for the second half of the season. I think at times, to be fair to him, the two or three games that we possibly didn't play as well as we would hope to, we starved him of service. I think he's seen that. He makes a lot for himself, but there was service to him.”

A tactical tweak has unlocked Motherwell in attack and Frail has been impressed by the Australian’s part in that. He said: “When you look, he gets a goal against Dundee, he's got Tony Watt up beside him in that game. Then, obviously, the subsequent game against St Mirren, Tony goes and gets the winner. I think the two enjoy playing with each other.

“Unfortunately, Tony couldn't play because it was his parent club, but Tawanda Maswanhise came in and helped him up front with his pace and his trickery. AP does well, and he likes that sort of contact, and that extra body up there helping him. So, hopefully, he'll kick on now.”

The players raced off the pitch to catch a flight for their Christmas night out, and Frail is in no doubt over good behaviour. He added: “I've seen some of their gear. I don't know if I'd be going out wearing some of their gear! No, they've earned it.

“I think this time last year, when we were having Christmas with the staff and just having a wee day out, we were 11 points worse off and probably sitting 9th or 10th in the table. So, we're sitting where we are, 4th. We'll go and enjoy our day, but it's back to work on Monday to make sure that we keep this run going. It was a bit of a sweat (when it went 4-3) because Dundee United are a good team and put you under a lot of pressure.

“I’m sure it was an exciting game for the neutral, we’re just glad we came out on top. I think the players showed tremendous character, to go up 1-0 so early and then lose a goal so quickly – they recovered from that and I think it’s three well deserved points.

“For us to be sitting fourth in the league and 11 points better off than we were last season is testament to the whole squad.”