Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock savoured his first experience of managing in Scotland - then accused Rangers ball boys of time-wasting towards the end of the match.

The 75-year-old, who was appointed by the Dons as Barry Robson's short-term successor until the end of the season, watched his new charges fall to a narrow 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat against Philippe Clement's side at Ibrox.

Rabbi Matondo's early opener was cancelled out by prolific Aberdeen marksman Bojan Miovski at the end of the first half, before Todd Cantwell restored the hosts lead after 73 minutes. Gers substitute Dujon Sterling was then shown a straight red card in the final moments of regulation time in an entertaining tussle.

Warnock - known for his old-school managerial style and foul-mouthed rants - was pleased with aspects of his newly inherited team's performance, but called out Rangers' ball boys for their touchline antics during the final minutes of a tense encounter.

He confessed: "It was my type of game that. My type of atmosphere. When you get the ball boys wasting time at the end in the last 10 minutes you know you're doing well, don't you?

"They must be coached very well, are they coached with the first team? They throw it back when they are losing and when they are winning they hide the ball under their jumpers. I didn't think you did that at this level. That was a new one for me that."

Warnock was also impressed by the squad depth at opposite number Clement's disposal, declaring: "They've got some good players haven't they - bloody hell let's be fair. I don't think our lads were in awe, we just showed them too much respect really. We improved as the game went on."