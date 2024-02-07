Former Rangers assistant manager casts verdict on Philippe Clement's January transfer business
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister admits he has been impressed with the transfer business completed by Philippe Clement during the January window.
The Ibrox club signed Portuguese forward Fabio Silva on loan from Premier League side Wolves until the end of the season along with Colombian winger Oscar Cortes from RC Lens and Ivorian midfielder Mohamed Diomande from FC Nordsjælland on permanent deals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
McAllister, who spent three years at Ibrox as No.2 to Steven Gerrard, reckons the trio will all make a telling contribution in the Scottish Premiership title race and believes the quality of player that Rangers have managed to attract demonstrates Clement's long-term ambitions.
Loading....
Speaking to Lord Ping, McAllister said: "I think Fabio Silva is a talent. He was a 'nearly' man at Wolves, but he showed flashes. It'll help him to get a run of games at Rangers. He was highly rated in Portugal. I like Todd Cantwell, too.
“Both Oscar Cortes and Mohamed Diomande are young players. Cortes is a Colombian player, and Rangers have signed Colombians before as was the case with Alfredo Morelos - who divided opinion.
“Cortes is a player who I've not seen a great deal of, but he can play across the front line. He's capable of playing out wide, or as a ten, where Cantwell plays. I've heard some reports about him, and I think he plays without fear and enjoys taking shots from outside the box. He's an exciting prospect and I think he'll be tasked with unlocking teams who arrive at Ibrox and park the bus.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Diomande has been playing in Denmark, and the reports I've heard suggest that he's very energetic and more of a box-to-box player. He's not great at scoring or assisting, but he can be very effective.
“It'll be tough for them to unseat Ryan Jack and John Lundstram as they've been at the club for a while and they're both very competitive. They're players who aren't happy on the bench - they want to be playing. Ryan Jack has had his injury struggles as of late, but he's a ferocious competitor.
“Shifting those guys will be a big job for Phillipe Clement, but he didn't sign the new boys for no reason!"