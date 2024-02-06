Rangers moved level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership as a Todd Cantwell goal saw them grab a deserved 2-1 victory over Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Rabbi Matondo handed the Gers the perfect start when he blasted home after just seven minutes and the home side were largely in the ascendancy throughout the first 45 but were pegged back when Dons hotshot Bojan Miovski levelled against the run of play seconds before the half time whistle.

Relentless pressure from the home side would ensue in the second period and their dominance would show through thanks to the excellent Cantwell, who continued his scoring streak to fire them ahead in front of the Copland Road on 71 minutes and seal a vital three points in the title race.

With the seconds ticking down, Rangers substitute Dujon Sterling was given a straight red card for a tackle on Jack Mackenzie. A lengthy VAR check took place but referee Don Robertson stuck with his original decision which saw Rangers play the remaining eight minutes of stoppage time with 10 men.

The win puts Philippe Clement's side level on points with Old Firm rivals Celtic for the first time since the Belgian's arrival with just a single goal separating the sides ahead of the Hoops clash with Hibs tomorrow night.

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Borna Barisic, Leon King, Scott Wright, Nico Raskin.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

1 . Jack Butland - 7/10 Made a good save from Bojan Miovski early on but there was little he could do about his equaliser on the stroke on half time. Pulled off a huge save in injury time that once again proved his worth. Photo: SNS

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 The skipper was tireless in his work rate but saw little come off offensively, missed a good opportunity in the first half. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . Connor Goldson - 6/10 Was able to play the bulk of the game on the half way line with Rangers in the ascendancy but was caught cold by Aberdeen's equaliser on the stroke of half time. Photo: Getty