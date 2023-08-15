Rangers are in Switzerland ahead of facing Servette in their Champions League qualifying second leg this evening, while Celtic are closing in on a new central defender.

The summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month so there is still plenty of time for clubs to get deals done in the coming weeks. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Tuesday, August 15:

Rangers boss ‘addresses’ Zak Vyner links

Michael Beale has confirmed Rangers won’t be pursuing a summer move for versatile Bristol City defender Zak Vyner - insisting he isn’t a player on his radar.

Reports in England linked the Robins centre-back, who can also fill in at right-back, with the Ibrox club among interest from other sides after Beale publicly admitted that defence remains an area of his team that needs strengthening.

Vyner is out of contract at the end of the season and no fresh discussions over a new deal have taken place to far about extending his stay at Ashton Gate. He previously had a loan spell in Scotland with Aberdeen during the 2019/20 season.

However, the 26-year-old - a target for Luton Town and Southampton - won’t be heading north of the border after Beale made it clear he’s not someone who is on his transfer wishlist.

Asked about the rumours in Geneva yesterday, Beale replied: “No there’s no truth in that whatsoever.”

Rangers could potentially explore a loan deal for Leicester City defender Harry Souttar.

Nantes star on Celtic transfer ‘radar’

Celtic are reportedly considering a move for France Under-21 wing-back Quentin Merlin as Brendan Rodgers looks to add more depth and versatility to his defensive options.

The versatile left-sided star has been watched on several occasions by the Hoops, with parent club Nantes understood to be aware of the interest in their highly-rated 21-year-old.

The Parkhead boss already has Greg Taylor and Alexandro Bernabei to fill the left-back position, but it seems Rodgers is eyeing more cover with reports in France claiming that Celtic are “looking at the situation” of Merlin, who can also play as a winger.