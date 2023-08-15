‘There’s nothing in that’ - Rangers boss quashes long standing Leeds United transfer link
Glen Kamara has apparently been a transfer target for the EFL Championship club for several weeks now but it looks like reports may be wide of the mark.
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the press ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League third qualifying round second leg tie with Servette in Switzerland.
The Glasgow club head to Geneva with a 2-1 aggregate lead on the back of beating Livingston 4-0 in their first home Scottish Premiership match of the new league season. Beale fielded questions on the upcoming match but also touched on some recent transfer speculation.
As well as dismissing recent links to Bristol City defender Zak Vyner as totally untrue, the Gers gaffer also addressed long standing reports that midfielder Glen Kamara is wanted by EFL Championship side Leeds United. When asked about the Yorkshire club chasing the Finland international, he said: “There’s nothing in that,” before pausing and adding “at this moment.”
Beale has previously said that Kamara will definitely be leaving Ibrox this summer and is not part of his first team plans. However, it does now appear that Elland Road is unlikely to be his next destination.
Fortunately for the player, Leeds are far from the only club to have been credited with an interest. Earlier this month, it was reported that six clubs across Europe were interested in signing Kamara and that the Gers could bank upwards of £5 million from his sale.
German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and French Ligue 1 club Lyon were the biggest names mentioned at the time. Another French club, Stade Reims, were also linked as were Denmark’s FC Copenhagen and Turkish sides Trabzonspor and Galatasaray.
A move to the latter would see him on the opposite side of one of his former Ibrox teammates in one of the fiercest derbies in world football with Ryan Kent having signed for Fenerbache earlier in the summer. Kamara still has two years remaining on his current Ibrox contract having signed a four year deal in 2021.