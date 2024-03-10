Neil Warnock sends warning to Celtic and Rangers as West Brom urged to make 'sensational' loan deal permanent
Celtic and Rangers are both in Scottish Cup action today with the former hosting Livingston while the latter heads to Hibernian in the quarter-finals. Aberdeen progressed past Kilmarnock on Saturday, with the final game on Monday seeing Greenock Morton host Hearts.
The cup is a timely distraction from what looks set to be one of the closest Scottish Premiership title races in recent memory, with both Celtic and Rangers losing last weekend. As both continue to battle for top spot, GlasgowWorld rounds up some of the latest stories coming from Parkhead and Ibrox.
Bold Warnock claim
Outgoing Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock believes his now former side have the capability to challenge Celtic and Rangers for silverware in the future. Warnock left his role as interim Aberdeen manager on Saturday, following the Scottish Cup victory over Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen are thought to be in advanced talks with a permanent option to come into the dugout at Pittodrie, with Warnock in charge for just eight matches. But the experienced manager had seemingly seen enough to offer a warning to the two Glasgow giants.
“I wish I’d been here a year and had two windows, and Dave [Cormack] supported me like he does”, Warnock told RedTV. “I think you could rival the top two teams without splashing fortunes, if you get the right players in.”
Johnston impressing at Albion
West Bromwich Albion have been urged to make Mikey Johnston's loan move from Celtic permanent in the summer. The 24-year-old moved to the Hawthorns during the January window and already has four goals in eight appearances.
“I’m not surprised Celtic let him leave on loan, they have a lot of players at the football club, so some needed to get out to get game time, and this is what happens,” Carlton Palmer told Football League World. “You want a player to go out on loan, impress, which is what Mikey Johnston has done.
"He’s been absolutely sensational under Carlos Corberan and West Brom are punching above their weight in the play-off places, and finishing in the top six would be a fantastic achievement. Johnston is still under contract at Celtic but it will be one of those at the end of the season where talks take place. I think West Brom should be looking to bring him to the club on a permanent basis.”