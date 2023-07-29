The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news with the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season now just one week away from kicking off.

Celtic and Rangers will find out their Viplay Cup last 16 opponents tomorrow when the draw for the first knockout round of this season’s League Cup is made on Sunday.

The final round of group stage matches will be played this weekend while the new Scottish Premiership season is now just one week away from kicking off. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window continues to dominate headlines across the country - especially stories involving the two Glasgow clubs.

A former Celtic star has made a bold claim about their latest signing, claiming that the Hoops could treble the transfer fee they paid in a few years time. Elsewhere, a Scotland international who has been linked with Rangers has apparently rejected multiple contract offers form his current club. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Saturday, July 29:

Former Celtic star tips club to cash in on player who is already better than teammate

In an interview with the Daily Record, former Celtic player Dariusz Dziekanowski has made several bold claims about new Hoops signing Maik Nawrocki. He has said that the player is already better than teammate Yuki Kobayashi and that the Parkhead side could double or triple the £4.5 million fee they spent to bring him in.

Dziekanowski said: “He will be a better player than Yuki Kobayashi, who I saw in a few Celtic games. Although Nawrocki will need experience of Scottish football, he is more ready than Kobayashi.

“Celtic are paying good money for Nawrocki, Legia are very happy with this money. I hope he is worth this. I didn’t think someone would pay £4million because Legia didn’t win the title. But when you pay that money, you’re not only paying for now but for the future. He’s only 22. So you know if he plays well for Celtic in the Champions League, all of a sudden, you could have a player worth £8-15m.”

Ross Stewart rejects ‘multiple contract offers’ from Sunderland amid ongoing Rangers links

Per a report from Team Talk, Scotland international forward Ross Stewart’s future at Sunderland remains in doubt after the former Ross County man rejected another new contract with the EFL Championship side. The report also claims that Rangers remain interested in the striker, having first been linked with a move back in January.