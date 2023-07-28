All the information you need to tune into Celtic’s pre-season friendly against Wolves.

Celtic are now just a week away from kicking off their Scottish Premiership campaign as pre-season winds down.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have been in Japan of late, but they are now preparing to face Premier League side Wolves in Ireland ahead of a Parkhead friendly against Spanish club Athletic Club. Celtic now have two tough clashes ahead of that all-important season-opener, and Rodgers will want to see his men show signs of readiness both tactically and physically across the course of those games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here we run you through everything you need to know about Celtic’s pre-season clash with Wolves.

When is Celtic vs Wolves?

Celtic vs Wolves will take place on Saturday, July 28 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The clash will kick off at 2pm local time.

Is it on TV?

This game is available to watch across TV and Celtic’s treaming service.

Fans who subscribe to ViaPlay can tune in on television, with coverage kicking off five minutes before kick-off, at 1.55pm. Meanwhile, those who subscribe for CelticTV can also tune in via the club’s streaming service. Wolves will offer a similar streaming option.

Highlights details

Advertisement

Advertisement

ViaPlay will likely post highlight clips of the game to their social media channels during the game, and Celtic may do the same.

As for more extended highlights, Celtic and Wolves will make highlights available on their official YouTube channels from Sunday morning.

What has Brendan Rodgers said?

Speaking about Celtic’s recent Japan tour, Rodgers said: “20–odd years ago you would never have anticipated coming over to Japan and seeing so many shirts.

“Coming out here, it’s an amazing country with a huge population but to see so many Celtic supporters is incredible. I know some have travelled but you also see the locals and our Japanese players have created an interest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s been a great trip and we still have a couple of days to go and we have more hard work to do before we get back and I think the cooler temperatures will help speed up the intensity. But overall, it’s been a great trip.”

What has Julen Lopetegui said?

Things haven’t gone so well for Wolves this summer amid financial difficulties. Wolves boss Lopetegui said recently: “Unfortunately we have this situation. I am not a financial adviser of course but I am a coach and I know we need to be competitive in the Premier League.

“I hope that we are going to improve this situation because we need that. The players that are here, they’re committed but of course all of the rest is true.

“Unfortunately, the situation was reality, it was bad news for me of course. I’m trying in the summer; this is the plan A that we have and after that we have to adapt to the situation to the plan B, trying to think about the players that are cost effective signings in this situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement