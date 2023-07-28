Rangers face one last test as they visit a Bundesliga club just a week before the new Premiership season gets underway.

Rangers will round off their preparations for the new season when they visit Bundesliga club Hoffenheim this weekend.

Michael Beale’s side have endured a mixed pre-season campaign after wins against Hallescher and Hamburg came between home defeats against Newcastle United and Greek club Olympiakos.

Now, with the opening day fixture against Kilmarnock just over a week away, Rangers will travel to Germany looking to put a positive end of their preparations for the new campaign by claiming a win against a Hoffenheim side that ended last season in the lower half of the Bundesliga table.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Where and when does the game take place?

The games takes place on Saturday, July 29 and kick-off is scheduled for 2.30pm UK time. Hoffenheim’s PreZero Arena will host the fixture and the stadium holds a capacity of just over 30,000.

What is the latest team news?

Michael Beale has confirmed new signing Dujon Sterling as returned to training and could be handed game-time after recovering from a calf injury. Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack are also close to a return and a late decision could be made over their involvement. Steven Davis, Connor Goldson and Leon King will miss out.

Hoffenheim could hand a debut to recent signing Attila Szalai after he joined the Bundesliga side from Fenerbahce.

What has been said ahead of the game?

Former Rangers star Jorg Albertz told the Hoffenheim website: “Scottish fans love to travel with their club. Whether it’s a friendly match or a cup game in Europe. They will also get into the spirit properly and create a great atmosphere in the PreZero Arena. I’m sure it’s going to be a party for everyone involved.”

Manager Michael Beale said: “I am still looking at games where we are conceding goals where our goalkeepers are not having to make saves which is disappointing for me because, in the main, we are not giving up big chances but we are conceding goals. Better now in pre-season where we can continue to work than in two weeks time.”

Will the game be broadcast live?